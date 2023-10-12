Albury is gearing up to host the first national Padel tournament to be played in a regional centre.
The third leg of the 2023 Australian Seniors (35+) Padel Tour will come to Sol Padel in Thurgoona this weekend, October 14 - 15.
The love child of tennis and squash, Padel has revolutionised the world of racket sports and after conquering Europe and the Americas, found its way to the Border in June.
Co-owner of Sol Padel Erin Purtle is enthusiastic about showcasing Padel's transformation from a fun pastime to a growing professional sport in Australia.
"To bring a new sport to a regional area is super exciting," she said. "And now being able to bring some of Australia's best players to Albury as well is even more exciting.
"People don't think about regional places to do these sorts of things, but with the facilities and hospitality we now have on the Border, I think we will see many more events like this come to our area."
Mrs Purtle said the competition presents an opportunity for Border residents to witness the sport at its highest level.
"In the men's division, we've got at least four or five guys who play in the Australian team that will be competing," she said.
"And because Padel is a sport predominantly played by older people, the veterans' level is excellent, and a lot of the veterans are playing in the regular tournament as well.
"These tournaments create a ranking system. Tennis Australia (who is running the competition) is trying to find the best players to represent Australia in any international event."
The men's division will play all day Saturday, culminating in the men's final and the women's competition on Sunday.
People are encouraged to come down to the Sol Padel clubhouse and watch the games, enjoy some food and get to know the sport.
"We've got our bar and cafe here so people can have a drink and a coffee whilst watching people play," Mrs Purtle said.
"And on Saturday night, we will have more of a social tournament where anyone can participate.
"We will have a DJ at the club, drinks, and a bit of a party, which everyone is welcome to come and join."
