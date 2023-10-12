A North Albury man showed remorse for hassling a woman for the pin number to her stolen phone by later retrieving the device from another person, his lawyer says.
Defence solicitor Tim Hemsley submitted to Albury Local Court that had it not been for his client's intervention, "the phone is unlikely to have been returned to her".
Police "certainly" did not know who actually had the phone, he put to magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week.
"While he didn't have the phone, he had an idea of where the phone was," Mr Hemsley said during a sentence hearing for Matthew Cunningham.
Mr Hemsley previously entered a guilty plea on Cunningham's behalf to a charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a NSW Community Corrections duty report, which found Cunningham suitable for community service work.
She sentenced him to complete 90 hours of such unpaid work as part of a 12-month community corrections order.
Earlier, Mr Hemsley said Cunningham did not have possession of the phone at the time of his arrest.
The victim, police said, lost her purse, with her phone inside, while shopping at the Lavington Square Woolworths supermarket on August 6.
She had the items when she was at the checkout, but lost them while walking to the undercover car park.
Cunningham, 34, began messaging her over Facebook two days later, assuring her he would return the purse with its contents, including identification cards, and the phone.
But he then began requesting the phone's pin number, while also sending her photos of the purse and cards.
The conversation continued for several days, with "multiple" requests for the pin.
Cunningham then organised to meet her at the APCO service station in North Albury on August 9 about 10pm.
However, the woman didn't go - her place was taken by police, who promptly arrested Cunningham.
Checks revealed Cunningham was messaging several people known to police, as part of his efforts to find someone who could unlock the device.
Mr Hemsley said there was no suggestion that Cunningham tried to use any of the victim's identification cards.
