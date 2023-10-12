Albury MP Justin Clancy has told the NSW Parliament he has "held goodwill towards an Indigenous Voice in the constitution", but declined to say which way he will be voting in the referendum.
The Liberal Party politician spoke on the Voice during a private member's statement he made to the Legislative Assembly after 9pm on Wednesday, October 11.
At the outset of his speech, Mr Clancy noted a comment in 2017 from former Liberal senator Amanda Vanstone who stated "recommending a referendum is the last step. The first is finding the common ground".
He noted there had been much time since then to achieve that goal and referenced Jesuit priest and lawyer Frank Brennan, a "yes" voter, who believes the process has been stymied by a "series of capitain's picks without a process for public engagement".
"That is no way to bring the country together to vote 'yes'," Mr Clancy said.
"Recognising the draw towards constitutional recognition and understanding the importance of consultation and co-design to effective outcomes, I have held goodwill towards an Indigenous Voice in the constitution."
However, Mr Clancy did not declare how he would vote, saying "each of us must make our own decision independently at the ballot box, as is our democratic right and obligation".
Asked by The Border Mail whether he was voting yes or no, Mr Clancy would not say.
Mr Clancy concluded his speech by saying "we must continue to embrace the spirit of reconciliation and walk with Indigenous Australians in a movement towards a better future".
"I hope we will do so in our own unique style, without necessarily feeling compelled to copy what other nations have done in conducting the same exercise," Mr Clancy said.
With the referendum being held on Saturday, October 14, he told The Border Mail: "Whether proponents or opponents it now rests with the Australian people and irrespective of the result we need to come together and move forward".
Mr Clancy's mum approach on his vote is in contrast to other Border Liberal MPs, Sussan Ley and Bill Tilley, who have both aligned themselves with the "no" cause.
Meanwhile, former Nationals MP for Benalla, Bill Sykes has revealed he is voting no.
"It is undemocratic, racist and divisive for one group of Australians, based on race, to be given greater taxpayer-funded access to federal parliament," Mr Sykes said.
He criticised the lack of detail on how it would improve Indigenous lives, suggesting it was "naive" to think "another taxpayer-funded bureaucracy" could solve problems of diverse groups.
"It will be very difficult to choose a small group of Indigenous people who accurately represent the wishes/needs of hundreds of widely diverse tribes/clans," Mr Sykes said.
"At a local level, the Bangerang fiercely reject the Yorta Yorta speaking on their behalf."
The veterinarian, who aided Indigenous people in Arnhem Land by helping eradicate tuberculosis from cattle and buffalo said he supported a form of Indigenous constitutional recognition and wanted more investment in grassroots programs.
Mr Sykes cited a student exchange program between the remote Northern Territory community of Wadeye and Bright's P-12 school as a worthy example.
