Ellie Cooper has quickly become a household name in the Ovens and Murray League.
After just two seasons in the competition, the skilled midcourter has represented the league and taken home two club best and fairest awards, the first with Myrtleford and most recently with Wangaratta.
After making the switch from the Saints to the Magpies, Cooper relished the opportunity to learn from former Melbourne Vixens coach Julie Hoornweg, who had been assisting the side this season.
"To learn from her was such a great experience," Cooper said.
"She's obviously done some incredible things and played at a very high level.
"I really think this year I developed more as a player and I was constantly learning new things."
Cooper edged out former Wodonga Raider Brooke Pryse in the Magpies' A-grade vote count this season.
"I was not expecting that at all, but obviously I'm very grateful and honoured to receive the award," she said.
The South Australian export was also deemed best on court in the finals series for the Magpies.
Wangaratta finished the home and away season in second spot, but bowed out of finals in straight sets after losses to premiers Lavington and grand finalists Wodonga Raiders.
"Obviously it wasn't the result we wanted in finals, but it was really good to gain a bit of an understanding of what it's like to play in Ovens and Murray finals," Cooper said.
Both Cooper and her partner, O and M footballer Murray Waite, made the switch to the Magpies this season.
"We were living on the other side of Wangaratta towards Yarrawonga and the distance was a bit closer for us," Cooper said.
"I played in the interleague team last year and met a couple of girls who play for Wangaratta and got on really well with them.
"We absolutely loved the season and loved being a part of the club, it's a really special club."
Olivia Homes (B-grade), Miranda Gray (C-grade), Rose Henry (under-17s) and Isabelle Mcmahon (under-15s) also took home club best and fairest awards this season.
