Driver hospitalised after rolling vehicle into creek west of Albury

A man has been hospitalised after rolling his car off a road and crashing into a creek.
The man's silver Toyota four-wheel-drive came to a rest on its side during Thursday morning's incident, which occurred about 10am.
The 76-year-old man was able to free himself from the wrecked vehicle.
The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics.
He was taken to Albury hospital during the October 12 incident.
The damaged four-wheel-drive had to be towed from the creek.
Police are investigating the cause.
The man's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
