Yarrawonga premiership player Jess Koopman is expected to make a 'full recovery' from the serious injuries he suffered during the Pigeon's Ovens and Murray grand final celebrations.
Koopman has been in The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne since Tuesday, September 26.
Koopman's partner, Georgia Glass, provided a further update on Koopman's recovery on Facebook on Wednesday, October 11 which was shared by the Yarrawonga Football Netball Club.
In the post, Georgia praised the 'amazing' medical staff at the Alfred Hospital and revealed Koopman had miraculously escaped any life changing injuries.
"During the past few weeks we have been inundated with love and support from friends, family, people from our community and beyond.
"We are so thankful for the amazing doctors and specialist teams at the Alfred Hospital and also to Ambulance Victoria who acted quickly to stabilise Jess' airway before he was airlifted to Melbourne.
"Jess is healing everyday and had his final surgery on Monday (fingers crossed).
"His eyesight and burns are improving each day and doctors believe he should make a full recovery."
Georgia was also forever grateful to the Yarrawonga community, family and friends who rallied around Jess and organising a fundraiser to help with his recovery.
"It's been a long two weeks for all of us, and I'm sure for a lot of you too," she said.
"We are grateful for our community, family and friends who have rallied around us and especially Jess to help us navigate through the tough days.
"A massive thank you to Yarrawonga Football Netball Club for initiating a fundraiser where an account was opened for Jess and his recovery, to Belle's Cafe Yarrawonga and the Yarrawonga Mulwala Lakers cricket club for also organising a fundraiser to support Jess, we honestly cannot thank you enough.
"To the Mulquiney's (Ross, Lauren, Stella, Grace) and Russell's (Janelle Russell) for allowing us to stay in your apartment close to the hospital so that we never had to worry about finding accommodation, you will never understand how much this helped and meant to us.
"To both our workplaces for going above and beyond to make sure we didn't have to worry about anything else other than Jess and his recovery, we're so appreciative.
"Tiffany Glass, Ian Glass, Téa Glass and Mitch Glass, Michelle Koopman, Kevin Koopman, Marlee Koopman and Ben Clifton, I wouldn't have got through this without you all, it has been our worst nightmare and changed our lives but we are family forever and I love you all so much! "My beautiful friends and family who have checked in everyday, supported me financially and just given me someone to lean on, I cannot thank you enough."
Those wishing to support Koopman can transfer funds to Hargraves Trust Account number 1019 7147, BSB 063 537 with the reference JK and their surname.
In further positive news, Georgia and Jess are expected to return home to Yarrawonga before this weekend.
"We have specialist appointments in Melbourne over the next coming weeks where they will continue to monitor Jess' eyes, facial burns and fractures," Georgia said.
"We have a long road ahead but we're past the worst and cannot wait to be home back to normal life."
