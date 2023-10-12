Rumours an advisory speed detector on the Hume Freeway is going to be dismantled have spurred some motorists to demand it stays, while others applaud its "imminent" demise.
A post on Benambra MP Bill Tilley's social media site drew more than 150 responses, some saying the device had never worked properly and to spend money on fixing potholes instead.
But many called for the sign to remain, saying it was a useful deterrent to stop people speeding.
Mr Tilley said he was surprised at how much interest his post, headlined "Should this be removed?" had garnered.
"The sign has been out of order since February and I wanted to gauge how the community felt about that and the social media response was overwhelmingly positive - people used it, people loved it but as others pointed out it is pretty useless if it's not accurate," Mr Tilley said.
"But if the equipment was regularly calibrated and accurate, about 66 per cent, or two in three people, say it should stay, that it should be fixed.
"Of course, these signs are only advisory, you can't use it to defend a speeding fine."
One poster wrote, "It always said 'Too Fast' when I went through it", while another quipped, "They wanna get rid of my high-score machine".
The Department of Transport and Planning told The Border Mail: "The speed advisory sign on the Hume Freeway at Barnawartha remains out of service, following identification of a fault with the equipment.
"We are continuing to assess the possibility of repair works to the sign, a complex task due to the age of the technology.
"We encourage road users to always remain vigilant and to always check their speed and surroundings.
"The department encourages the community to report hazards and any concerns about the condition of the road network by calling 131 170."
