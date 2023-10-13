YOUR SAY: Voters say yes or no, and one has a change of heart

This referendum is politically based and will only create division amongst the people that it is supposed to assist and another level of public administration that the Australian people could certainly do without as the political landscape in this country is an absolute shambles as we deal with the vested interests of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, the financial disaster which is the NDIS, law and order issues in just about every state and territory, predicted power outages over summer, critical hospital and health issues and the financial blackhole in Victoria.

