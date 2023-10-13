YOUR SAY: Voters say yes or no, and one has a change of heart

The Labor government has ramped up advertising for the "yes" vote with taxpayers' money, and at the same time Mr Albanese has now denied that the Voice is about a treaty, even though he is on record stating that if the Voice is adopted, he will implement it in full, which I think means voice, treaty, truth.
The "yes" campaign has conveniently sidelined Thomas Mayo, who is on record stating that a treaty is all about "reparation, compensation and paying the rent", plus "punish any politician who ignores our advice". Also missing is Megan Davis who has stated that the Voice is the first step, as it is needed to force the government into a treaty.
Marcia Langton has also been quiet. She has said that the Voice will have power to challenge every decision in the High Court.
Mr Albanese is also on record saying that it would be a brave government that ignored advice from the Voice.
Yes, I will be voting no.
Two weeks ago you published my case for the "no" vote in the upcoming referendum.
Since then I've had conversations with my daughter and a lifelong friend which have completely changed my mind on this vital issue.
I feel honour bound to state the reasons for my reversal of position.
All of my reasons for "no" were because I was swayed by the popular cry of how the changes to the constitution would affect me and my fellow non-Indigenous Australians and gave zero thought to how the result would impact Indigenous Aussies, the descendants of the original inhabitants of this great and, I sincerely hope, fair country.
The reasons why "yes" is the correct way to vote are, in my view, far less important than the fact that the huge majority of people directly affected by the outcome are in favour of the change to our constitution.
These fellow Australians have drawn the short straw for 200 years. If this proposed change to the constitution has a chance of improving the lot of Indigenous Australians, then I'm all for it.
Humble pie? Maybe. Rather that than living a silent hypocrite.
When the red dust settles on our land, river and sea. What will be?
"Yes", breathes in new air!
"No", nothing changes.
There is a huge gap in health, education, and life expectancy between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is a once in a generation call to create a fairer go for all.
Our first Australians have shared their 65,000 years of cultural and environmental knowledge, and given us incredible music, sport, and dance.
This Saturday, it's our collective opportunity to acknowledge the past and create optimism for the future.
If you're unsure, read the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and give "yes" a chance!
Equality will never be achieved unless we are all treated equally and the constitution should reflect that by not allowing any individual or group to have any greater recognition or rights than any other individual or group.
This referendum is politically based and will only create division amongst the people that it is supposed to assist and another level of public administration that the Australian people could certainly do without as the political landscape in this country is an absolute shambles as we deal with the vested interests of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, the financial disaster which is the NDIS, law and order issues in just about every state and territory, predicted power outages over summer, critical hospital and health issues and the financial blackhole in Victoria.
We should all vote no and insist that politicians start to take responsibility for the Indigenous issues in this country and the many other previously mentioned problems that we the general public face.
If the "no" campaign is successful in the referendum, which appears likely, it will illustrate the fragility of white Australia.
While its outright rejection by Peter Dutton, a man who refused to even acknowledge the Stolen Generation, is hardly surprising, the claim by Indigenous senator, Jacinta Price, that Aboriginal Australians "benefited" from colonisation, defies all historical evidence and is purely driven by political ambition. To call the Voice divisive, is divisive in itself. There already exists a yawning divide in educational and health outcomes. There is gap approaching 10 years in life expectancy, which for Indigenous men in Wilcannia, NSW, is 37 years. The world's worst youth suicide and incarceration rates add to the misery.
The Voice is an incredibly modest request, that Aboriginal people and their communities could advise the government on issues directly affecting them.
They are not coming for your backyard, they are not seeking privileges or some bizarre advantage over non-Indigenous people, nor are they seeking money.
While many Australians may look at the exclusion of Aboriginal peoples from the original constitution in 1901 as a product of the racist and bigoted attitudes of the time, to reject their request in 2023, given what we now know, speaks of the people we have become.
If the Labor Party were able to work together and put together a plan, they might have more luck winning these scams they try to push through, but it's easy to see that the First Nations people don't want this Voice as they don't even know who's behind it and what the plan is.
If people understood the democratic system, they already have plenty of voices in Parliament and they could get their voices heard via their representatives for their area.
If you believe in tomorrow, vote yes ... if you're stuck in yesterday, vote no.
I recently saw a Vote No poster with a note from the person displaying it that he and his wife had read all 26 pages of Statement of the Heart and decided to vote no. I wonder how this is possible given the statement is only one page long!!!
Possibly the person has read the accompanying notes and minutes from meetings over the last five years (that we are encouraged to read, not hidden) but still I find nothing of note that puts me off voting yes.
However I am prompted to write in response to the "no" pamphlet distributed at great cost by Senator Bridget McKenzie as I found "her" arguments below entirely contrived.
The Voice is legally risky, that's not what the eight former judges stated in their open letter to the Australian public last weekend. They say the Voice would enhance Australian governance. But what would a judge know about legal processes?
There are no details. The constitution does not and never has contained much detail. Details are not required. E.g. on pensions it says the Commonwealth has responsibility. It is left to the Parliament each year to decide details on payments, allowances etc. It is the same with the Voice. All that is required is a simple statement in the Constitution to start the advisory process off.
It divides us. We are already divided from the Aboriginal community. On all statistics, life expectancy, health, education, employment, housing they are well below us and need a leg up. A Voice aids in uniting us.
It won't help Indigenous Australians (because it is a bureaucracy). It's not, it's an advisory committee of Aboriginal representatives. It is not part of government and as such cannot be labelled bureaucratic.
No issue is beyond its scope. Just another scare tactic, e.g. they will be charging you rent to live here, they will cancel Australia Day. As an advisory committee they have no power to make these things happen - only the Parliament can. And you can vote them out anytime.
It risks delays, again as said above, the former judges reckon it will facilitate government.
It will be costly and bureaucratic and besides the National Indigenous Australians Agency (with 1400 staff) already gets $4.3 billion of funding. This is a bureaucratic government and only around 300 staff are Indigenous, hardly representative.
The Voice will be permanent. I agree on this one, that's why it is wanted in the constitution. There have been several advisory bodies over the years but they have been abolished when governments didn't like what they were hearing from them. From memory the last one (ATSIC) was closed down by the Howard government in 2004.
There are better ways forward. I haven't heard Bridget put forward a suggestion to date - none apart from an audit (which they could have done when in office) which sounds like a red herring to me.
As for the one and free footnote, I misread it as a free-for-all. After all that is what the Nationals appear to be making of this most modest change to the constitution.
I have always believed in giving credit where it is due; I would like to acknowledge all those who voted for Labor, Greens or independents in the last federal election; they delivered the Albanese Labor government who promised to reduce energy prices by $275, so when your power bill arrives with its massive increase, say to yourself, this is what I voted for. I received a letter that my electricity would increase by $933 (GST incl).
The same Labor government is also stating that the Voice is only a "modest" change to our constitution; do you believe them, I don't. I believe the main architects to the Voice question have all had affiliation with the Communist Party. Who do you think will be on this so-called advisory body?
There are 11 elected Indigenous members in our federal government, one of the most recent ones being Senator Jacinta Price, the most forthright politician that I have ever heard. If you have not taken the time to see or hear what she has to say about the Voice, you might be blind, deaf or stupid, maybe all.
Vote no.
The Border Mail editorial on October 12, although claiming it was not intended to sway referendum voters one way or the other, was really a not so subtle attack on the "no" voters by implying they were ignorant, lacked curiosity and made a conscious decision to deny themselves the information needed to make an informed decision. In other words "no" voters were dumb if they didn't make an effort to find out what they "don't know" . The editorial misrepresented that false assumption.
The "no" slogan of "If you don't know, vote no" means there is scant or no detailed information by the federal government on the referendum in order to make an informed decision and that's why you should vote no until this information was provided, which it has not been. It had nothing to do with being too lazy to find out as the editorial implied.
The editorial itself was thus misleading and mirrored the "yes" case rhetoric rather than being truly objective and unbiased.
