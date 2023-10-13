The Border Mail
Voice to Parliament

YOUR SAY: Voters say yes or no, and one has a change of heart

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 13 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:30pm
Yes, I will be voting no

The Labor government has ramped up advertising for the "yes" vote with taxpayers' money, and at the same time Mr Albanese has now denied that the Voice is about a treaty, even though he is on record stating that if the Voice is adopted, he will implement it in full, which I think means voice, treaty, truth.

