Howlong Cricket Club is hoping it can rebuild after announcing it would not be fielding an A-grade side in the CAW District competition this season.
President Caleb Chant said a combination of players leaving to further their careers in the Provincial competition, on top of injuries and retirements, has left the club with no other choice but to pull the pin.
"All of a sudden we were really short," Chant said.
"CAW and the District clubs and presidents have been willing to help us out and have been really understanding of the situation we're in."
The club is hopeful it will be able to muster up enough numbers to contest the B-grade competition each week, and will also have two under-12s teams and an under-14s side.
Chant said the focus now is to continue developing the club's juniors in an effort to keep the club afloat for future seasons.
"We've retained a couple of really good young cricketers," he said.
"We just want to keep developing them this season and give them a really good chance in B-grade to be doing a bit more and to step up that extra bit.
"It's just about keeping the club going for another year and hopefully we can use it as a rebuilding season and allow for development for the junior cricketers to retain them."
On top of a string of exits, Chant believes a shift in priorities is also seeing for less numbers around cricket clubs.
"Some either pick cricket or footy, and a lot of them are just picking footy," he said.
If anyone is interested in joining the Howlong Cricket Club, they can contact Chant.
Round one of the District competition gets under way this weekend, with Eskdale hosting Mt Beauty, Dederang meeting Kiewa and Yackandandah playing Bethanga.
With seven teams now in the A-grade competition, Barnawartha/Chiltern will have the first bye.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.