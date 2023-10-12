The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Howlong Cricket Club won't have an A-grade District cricket side this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
October 12 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Howlong Cricket Club is hoping it can rebuild after announcing it would not be fielding an A-grade side in the CAW District competition this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.