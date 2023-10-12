A woman has admitted to driving offences following a crash that killed a Rutherglen cyclist in January.
He was hit on the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road about 8.20am on January 27 and died at the scene.
Lawyer Jo Swiney on Thursday told the Wodonga Magistrates Court her client was pleading guilty.
The matter will head to the County Court.
The court did not hear evidence in the case during the October 12 matter, with the brief of evidence handed up before Sturgess pleaded guilty.
The case will head to the higher court on January 22.
The magistrates court heard family members were being assisted by victims of crime support services.
