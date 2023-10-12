A small Deniliquin carpentry business has been fined $150,000 after a worker fell from the roof of a home and was airlifted to hospital.
Troy Denbrok engaged seven people to renovate a property he owned through his business, Denbrook Constructions, in 2020.
One of those workers, apprentice Jake McManus, had been climbing onto the roof of the Harfleur Street home in Deniliquin.
He lost balance, slipped, and fell about four metres from the roof about 7am on December 3, 2020
He was unconscious and was taken to Deniliquin Airport, before being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment.
The District Court heard the construction company had a safe work method statement, which recognised the danger of working at heights above two metres.
The document identified that workers should wear a harness, but the words "provide fall protection over heights of 2m" and "provide roofguard rails for roof edges if working on roofs" were crossed out.
Workers were not given instructions on how to access the roof and had used an unsecured ladder, with no roof guards in place.
There was some evidence of harnesses being available on site, but the injured man said there weren't harnesses available.
Mr Denbrok took significant steps to ensure workers' safety following the incident, including by providing training for working at heights, first aid and scaffolding.
The injured apprentice appeared to have made a good recovery.
The business admitted to a workplace health and safety offence, which carried a maximum fine of $1.76 million.
Judge Wendy Strathdee said the appropriate fine for Denbrook Constructions was $400,000, which she reduced due to an early guilty plea being entered, then used further discretion to cut.
Half of the $150,000 fine imposed will go to the prosecutor, and the business will also pay further prosecution costs of $26,000.
