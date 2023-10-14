In late March 2022, a small group of community leaders came together as Better Border Health to engage their support for the Border Medical Association and its long-term campaign to urge governments to commit to a new single site hospital.
The clinicians have been consistent in their opinion as to what is needed. They had already provided substantial input into the 2021 Albury Wodonga Health clinical services plan, a plan that outlined what was needed to meet the health needs of a growing local and regional population between 2021 and 2040.
Primarily these clinicians wanted - and still want - to see all acute and subacute services on a single site, addressing the risk that exists when patients (and their doctors) have to rush from one campus to another - by road - when they require critical or intensive care. Talk to any clinician or nurse "close call" for a patient forced to make that trip.
Clinicians have warned of the perilous shortage of facilities, including beds and theatres for years. Elective services have diminished, with the capacity of the hospital being labelled only fit to support emergency admissions. Now it cannot even cope with that, with patients waiting at home for their emergency surgeries.
Elective surgeries are being cancelled to create bed capacity for those presenting with pneumonia, heart failure and strokes. But this is what AWH calls now business as usual; fobbing off the cancellations as due to the surgeons, or to acutely complex admitted patients.
Shouldn't the hospital have the capacity to walk and chew gum at the same time? Shouldn't it handle the acutely unwell in our community while providing elective surgery that prevents people getting sicker? Patients are rescheduled ... and we know the elective waiting list continues to blow out.
We have repeatedly had AWH staff - nurses, allied health, cleaners, wardspeople - reach out to Better Border Health to raise their concerns, despite fears of retribution. Ambulance officers talk of "Groundhog Day", stuck and unable to get back to the community because there is no room at the inn. How do those staff feel hearing their own health service call the cancellation of surgeries in a crisis as "part of normal business"?
As the redeveloped emergency department at Albury continues to take shape, there are those who have cited its completion as a solution to bed shortfalls at Albury.
However, the bottle neck simply moves to the old and cramped medical and surgical wards for those needing to be admitted.
These are wards built for what was meant to be the temporary hospital. That temporary hospital is now 30 years old. That means last week and this week's stalling of planned surgeries - when hospital EDs were overwhelmed - won't be resolved soon.
Can we really wait five years for a new building that promises to be outdated before it opens? How long will patients be squeezed into areas that are not meant to be wards?
It is still unclear how many additional beds will be delivered by the first stage of the promised new single site hospital, in order to meet not only the increase in demand but also the transfer of beds from the Wodonga campus. While the former NSW and Victorian premiers Perrottet and Andrews said the Wodonga campus would be repurposed, discussions about that site have gone quiet.
There is no solution to the urgent need for additional beds now to meet overwhelming demand. Upon the release of the NSW budget last month we learned any construction on the Albury campus would not begin until 2025, not 2024 as we were first told. How long do governments expect our community to put up with this? How long do they expect the staff to work in these next-to-impossible conditions?
Twelve months on from the premiers' announcement of $558 million for a "new" hospital - in reality $450 million after previous commitments - it has become increasingly clear politics has become the governments' substitute for planning. That initial planning had shown the way to a new single campus hospital on a greenfield site via the 2021 clinical services plan and inaugural master plan was clearly the best solution. That plan was held "commercial in confidence".
Now a new plan will be publicly released. Is that because it finally fits what the politicians and bureaucrats want to tell our community? Just not what our community and clinicians are saying what we need.
With the release of the revised master plan for the Albury campus, our real concern is an attempt to sell our community a poor compromise. A poor option that will not only fail to meet our needs right now, but by the time the doors open in 2028 and beyond.
Talk of further funding rounds and future stages has already been quickly forgotten. We notice the language of the Victorian and NSW health ministers at their recent visit; the words "single site" and "new" have been replaced with "revamp". Is it any wonder alarm bells are ringing?
Our community rallied in May 2022, calling for a single campus regional public hospital on a greenfield site that would be a centre of excellence for medical services and health education, ensuring greater access to more services closer to home, as well as the opportunity to attract and train the best health personnel in our region.
This campaign is no less important now. With the anticipated release of the revised master plan, please don't simply take its "solution" at face value. Ask questions.
Consider the current and future health needs for you and those closest to you. Discuss the plan with your family and friends. Engage with Albury Wodonga Health and NSW and Victorian health authorities, and your local political representatives. Ask questions. If you aren't concerned by the smoke and mirrors, then you should be.
The amount of money committed by the NSW and Victorian governments is significant; it is $558 million of taxpayers' money and should be spent appropriately to deliver infrastructure that serves our community well. The time to ask questions is now.
