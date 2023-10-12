The Border Mail
Wodonga Facebook Marketplace scammer sent empty packages, tissues to phone victims

October 12 2023 - 5:40pm
A Facebook scammer who "sold" phones to multiple people sent empty packages to the victims, and in one case mailed Winnie the Pooh tissues instead of an $500 Apple Watch.

