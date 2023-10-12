Wodonga Facebook Marketplace scammer sent empty packages, tissues to phone victims

A Facebook scammer who "sold" phones to multiple people sent empty packages to the victims, and in one case mailed Winnie the Pooh tissues instead of an $500 Apple Watch.
Tina Leanne Graham, 54, had advertised iPhones and the watch on Facebook buy, swap and sell sites in various locations.
But all five victims received nothing in return after transferring cash to Graham, other than empty mail boxes and the tissues.
The Wodonga woman was contacted on July 7, 2019 over an iPhone XS and received $850.
Graham sent an image of the parcel to the victim with an Australia Post receipt, but the box was empty when it arrived.
Another man was scammed out of the same phone at a cost of $915 on the same day, and also received an empty box.
The parcel showed no signs it had been tampered with.
Graham was contacted on August 27 that year regarding an iPhone 8 she had listed and received $470 from a man.
When he didn't receive anything in the post, he contacted Graham who said she had sent it before cutting off contact.
A Queensland woman was scammed out of $800 on October 8, 2019, and a Ballarat woman transferred $250 after making contact with the Wodonga scammer on January 27, 2020.
Graham sent a photograph of a parcel and a tracking number, with the victim sending a further $250 as a result.
She opened the parcel and saw it had tissues, and Graham cut contact.
She was interviewed by police twice and was unable to explain why the victims had received empty packages or no packages at all.
"The only comment I have is I sent them," Graham said.
"I really have nothing to say.
"I can't explain it."
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had been in financial hardship, but said it could have also caused financial problems for the victims.
Graham is on Centrelink payments and has significant traffic fines she is paying off.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he had considered a jail term, noting the offences occurred on five occasions, but instead ordered she perform 80 hours of unpaid community work.
