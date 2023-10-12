The Border Mailsport
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs out to defy longshot status with Bianco Vilano in $2m Kosciuszko

By Brent Godde
Trainer Ron Subbs believes Bianco's Vilano's X-factor could see the galloper produce a career best performance in the $2-million Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday.

