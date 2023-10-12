Trainer Ron Subbs believes Bianco's Vilano's X-factor could see the galloper produce a career best performance in the $2-million Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday.
Bianco Vilano stamped himself as Stubbs' new stable star last preparation after an impressive campaign.
The five-year-old gelding progressed from winning a Class One Handicap on his home track to winning a $120,000 Class Three Highway at Rosehill as his most recent start.
In an impressive formline Bianco Vilano has won four of his last five starts.
His only blemish was a fourth in the $500,000 Country Championships final when beaten just under 2.5-lengths.
Stubbs believes the gelding could quite easily go to another level this campaign when he resumes from a 24-week break in the world's richest race for country trained horses.
"I don't know what this horse's ceiling is yet," Stubbs said.
"I don't think he is a genuine 1200m horse and I think his best distance is going to be 1400m to a mile.
"That's why I decided to tackle the Kosciuszko first-up from a spell, to keep that fresh edge.
"So I think that is the X-factor that I have got up my sleeve with this horse, we haven't seen the best of him yet.
"He won four out of his last five starts last preparation and I thought he produced a huge run in the Country Championship final when he didn't have any luck at all and still ran fourth."
Bianco Vilano has had two recent trials in preparation for the $2-million feature race and won his most recent trial at Benalla.
Craig Williams will partner the galloper and made the trip to ride Bianco Vilano in his trial after Mr Brightside also trialled on the same day for Team Hayes.
"It's a big task for the horse but I couldn't be happier with him leading into the race," Stubbs said.
"It's easily the biggest race I've been involved in as a trainer and I feel fortunate just to be part of it.
"I was very happy with his most recent trial and it was an added bonus that Craig was able to ride the horse in the trial.
"So Craig got a feel for the horse and came back with a good report."
Bianco Vilano has drawn gate nine and is quoted as a $41-chance in pre-post markets.
The Luke Pepper-trained Opal Ridge is the commanding $2.40-favourite with the Matt Dale-trained Front Page a $5.50-chance to defend his crown won last year when trained by Geoff Duryea.
"I'm satisfied with the gate, if I had a choice I would have gone for five or six, so we are only three off the mark," Stubbs said.
"Looking at the form, a lot of horses I think have drawn poorly for their racing patterns.
"Ideally Bianco Vilano should settle midfield and it will be then up to Craig to get a bit of luck in the straight.
"People ask me if I'm nervous leading into the race which I'm not because my horse is 40/1 and there is not a lot of expectation.
"I'm just glad to have a runner in the race and I will enjoy the moment.
"I was a bit shocked to see that we are 40/1 because in the futures market we were a lot shorter than that.
"Realistically there are three horses in the race that have competed at Listed and group level and we haven't.
"Handicap-wise we meet those better horses very poorly.
"Front Page for example only has to give us 2kg but if it was a normal handicap race, it would be more than 10kg.
"So it's going to be a tough ask but I think my horse is more than capable of finishing better than midfield and running a cheeky race."
