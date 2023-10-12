More details sought after two killed in car crash in Wangaratta

Lawyers for a Wangaratta man facing charges over a double-fatal crash that killed family members are seeking further information from investigators.
Rory Teiffel's brother and cousin died after his vehicle hit two trees and rolled on Greta Road on April 9.
Teiffel returned to Wangaratta court on Thursday, October 12.
His lawyer Bill Doogue said further information was being sought from the prosecution.
It was hoped negotiations between the defence and prosecution could progress, he said.
The matter was adjourned to November 2.
