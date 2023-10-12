It's that time of year again, with Cricket Albury-Wodonga's Hume competition returning this weekend - so what can we expect over the next five months?
Ahead of the season launch on Saturday, here's our guide to the eight sides who will battle it out in first grade for 2023/24.
Captain: Trent I'Anson
Gains: Corey Pearse, John-Roy Williams.
Losses: Luke Heagney (Corowa).
Prospects: In pursuit of a three-peat, Brock-Burrum will need their graduating under-16s to provide the improvement as recruiting becomes increasingly difficult. To that end, Dane Fenner - who played in last season's A-grade grand final - will be joined by Zac Nesbit, Josh Frohling, Archie Frohling, Domenic Vaccaro and Josh Simpson. Weddings and a footy trip have decimated the sides for round one.
Captain: Riley Knobel
Gains: Dennis Pedemont.
Losses: Daniel Rooke (year off), Lachy Knobel (injury).
Prospects: Mitch Way has been bowling very fast at training and Culcairn will see more of him this season, while the spin of Brodie Lieschke, so pivotal in the club's T20 success last year, will come to the fore again. Jackson Lezius is ready to take his batting to the next level and all-rounders Noah Mair and Ollie Wood will be given opportunities in senior cricket after impressing at under-16 level.
Captain: Daniel Terlich
Gains: Brenten Keogh (Walla), Tom Newton (returning).
Losses: None.
Prospects: Shannon Terlich looks back to his best and is expected to pile on the runs for Henty this season. Bailey Armstrong, who finished 2022/23 with an eye-catching half-century, is another to keep an eye on as captain Daniel Terlich looks to him to build on that foundation with the bat.
Captain: Ben Parker
Gains: Hamish Mackinlay (Albury), Robbie Mackinlay (Belvoir), AB Mackinlay (returning), Will Heriot, Hunter Galvin.
Losses: None.
Prospects: A call to arms has boosted numbers at Holbrook which should make them more competitive this season. The quality and experience of Robbie, Andrew and Hamish Mackinlay is a major fillip and Will Heriot will come into the reckoning once he returns from an overseas trip in December. Captain Ben Parker could be in for a big season both with the new ball and batting in the top-order.
Captain: Ed Perryman
Gains: Isaac Gooden (juniors).
Losses: Nick Perryman (injury).
Prospects: It will be a good month before Osborne's team has a settled look, with captain Ed Perryman overseas for the next few weeks and other players still getting over injuries sustained playing football. Opportunities will be given to the likes of Isaac Gooden, who opened the batting for the under-16s last season, while John Ryan and Andrew Smith will have a key role to play in their second season of senior cricket.
Captain: Bryce Swift
Gains: Henry Prinsloo.
Losses: None.
Prospects: Rand's hopes of making finals will largely rest on how much impact their emerging juniors can make - and if they can land another recruit or two once the campaign is up and running. Angus Coyle, a bright young talent who began to push through in 2022/23, will be even better with the new ball in his second season at this level.
Co-captains: Ryan Kirkwood and Oscar Willis
Gains: Mick Keatley (Coolamon).
Losses: Jayden Hibberson (Wagga).
Prospects: After falling at the final hurdle last season, hopes are high of going all the way to claim a first premiership in this competition. Oscar Willis, who is sharing the captaincy with Ryan Kirkwood, looks set to take his game to the next level as does fellow young gun Jack Driscoll. TRYC will also have Mitch Stephenson available for a larger chunk of the season, which is good news for their bowling attack and the prospect of some handy runs down the order.
Captain: Joel Merkel
Gains: None.
Losses: Brenten Keogh (Henty).
Prospects: The form of captain Joel Merkel will be crucial for a Walla side hoping to scrape into finals and big things are also expected of Chris Hutchinson. If they can secure themselves a shot at knockout cricket, anything is possible.
