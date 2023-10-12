Prospects: After falling at the final hurdle last season, hopes are high of going all the way to claim a first premiership in this competition. Oscar Willis, who is sharing the captaincy with Ryan Kirkwood, looks set to take his game to the next level as does fellow young gun Jack Driscoll. TRYC will also have Mitch Stephenson available for a larger chunk of the season, which is good news for their bowling attack and the prospect of some handy runs down the order.