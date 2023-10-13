Former Albury deputy mayor Amanda Cohn has had a big week in the NSW parliament, responding to Hamas strikes on Israelis as well as a joke by comedian Hamish Blake about doctors.
The Upper House MP and her fellow Greens opposed a motion put by Labor MP Bob Nanva that condemned the attack by Hamas as well as denouncing the "killing of civilians" and calling for "an end to the attacks and the immediate release of all hostages".
The final part of the motion stating "this house recognises Israel's right to defend itself" prompted Dr Cohn's opposition, with the Greens unsuccessfully seeking to remove that paragraph.
"Peace and non-violence are key pillars of the Greens' values," Dr Cohn told Parliament.
"We reject and condemn all forms of violence, especially against civilians, but I cannot support the motion as it was moved by the government."
Dr Cohn told The Border Mail it was "disappointing" because it was an opportunity to take a "unified stance" but other MPs "have some very strong and fixed views".
She said it was "really disturbing to see the images coming out of Israel following the attack by Hamas but also to see the images coming from Gaza".
"It's been a really emotional week, Israel was created as a safe place for Jewish people and it's so disturbing to see attacks on Israeli civilians but at the same time the experience of my grandparents during World War II taught me to stand up for all persecuted people and that includes Palestinian people," Dr Cohn said.
On the same day she spoke on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Dr Cohn won unanimous support for her motion in response to Blake saying on a podcast that he could be a GP for a day.
"I honestly think I could get through one day of being a GP," Blake said.
"I can get through a day because I have enough general medical knowledge.
"I do a lot of Googling medical issues and I have got now 20 years' experience of going to the GP."
Dr Cohn's motion noted the view was "as ridiculous as thinking that being a frequent flyer equips you with the skills to fly an aircraft" and "Hamish Blake would be as bad as a general practitioner as a state parliamentarian hosting a comedy podcast, but with far worse consequences".
Dr Cohn said her move followed a number of GPs contacting her with concerns about Blake's comments.
"It was clearly meant as just a joke but Hamish Blake clearly has no idea what GPs do in a day," she said.
"I saw it as an opportunity to shine a light on the critical work that GPs do, particularly in regional areas."
Blake apologised during his podcast this week, saying "we love doctors and we have zero interest in having people hurt".
"Here's how I look at it: they took an oath to do no harm; I broke their oath on them," the Lego Masters host said.
"And for those doctors who heard that and were hurt, I'm very sorry."
