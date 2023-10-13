Rising star Jake Archer is flying the nest to chase his dream of playing international football for Australia.
The 12-year-old, from Lavington, is joining Illawarra Sports High School and will move to Wollongong in the new year ready to start Year 7.
As part of the move, Archer has been accepted into Sydney FC's elite program and his parents, Matthew Archer and Michelle Latta, and nine-year-old brother, Tyce, will relocate with him.
"Jake has worked so hard on his soccer and I felt like we couldn't deny him this," Michelle said.
"He lives and breathes it so we felt, as a family, we had to make this move to give him all the opportunities to develop."
Archer travelled to Spain and Portugal earlier this year as a member of Australia's team for the IberCup and recently helped Melbourne side Williams Landing to victory at the Sydney International Cup.
After six years with Murray United, the former Boomers and Albury City junior has proved he's ready to take the next step.
"We're very proud but it's not us, it's all him," Michelle said.
"We've known from a young age that he was going to keep developing.
"His Dad loves soccer and he's had encouragement but from the moment he could walk, he's been kicking a ball.
"To see how he's changed and grown with the game, he's come so far.
"Six years doesn't sound long but he's done a lot in that time."
Archer has flourished at Murray this year under the tutelage of U14 coach Cade Webb and technical director Brian Vanega.
He's used to travelling for football but this is a whole new ball game.
"It's a bit nerve-wracking because I've lived here for my whole life," Archer said.
"But making a move like this, especially for something that I love, is very exciting.
"Dad always loved the sport so I went with it and stuck with it - and I've always enjoyed it.
"Murray United has helped a lot.
"Coach Webby doesn't just put the trainings together for fun, he takes it pretty seriously and wants us to develop as much as we can.
"That's definitely helped me a lot."
Archer's insatiable passion for the game and love of practising his skills at home has seen him progress from juggling a football to a tennis ball - his record stands at 333 keepy-ups - and now a golf ball.
Moving away was a big decision but the family are all in.
"There's a lot consider," Michelle admitted.
"Jake has a younger sibling who we also need to think about but we have family in that area so we're embracing the sea change.
"The hardest part is going to be leaving our club, Murray, because Jake's been with them for a long time.
"Wondering what the future might hold for Jake is the part that makes me more nervous!
"We see how much he develops and the school is an Olympic pathway, which has produced elite athletes in a heap of different sports.
"While that is really exciting, it also makes wonder if this is our last move and what is on the horizon for him.
"But he deserves it, he works hard and we'll back him all the way."
