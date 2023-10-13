Special train trips will be staged this weekend to mark the 150th anniversary of the North East railway line which reached Wodonga in November 1873.
The Seymour Railway Heritage Centre is running a dual diesel locomotive and eight or nine carriage train on runs on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15.
A plaque to mark the sesquicentenary will be unveiled at Seymour railway station by dignitaries including Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland on Saturday morning.
On Sunday, the train will do a return trip from Seymour to Wodonga with stops at Benalla, Wangaratta, Springhurst and Chiltern in both directions.
Heritage centre treasurer and acting secretary Barbara Moss said more than 150 passengers were expected, with tickets still available at trybooking.com.
Planning for the occasion has unfolded over the last 18 months with a celebration originally pencilled in for 2022 to mark 150 years since the line reached Seymour.
"As it turned out when we were going to do it last year it was around the time when the floods were happening, so it was extremely fortuitous we didn't have it," Ms Moss said.
She said V/Line, which is supplying drivers and a conductor, had encouraged the wider celebration of the entire North East track which officially opened in Wodonga on November 21, 1873.
Ms Moss said it was hoped a standard gauge steam engine from NSW could be used, because none are based in Victoria, but efforts to secure one were unsuccessful.
As a result diesel engines C501 and S307 will haul carriages that were part of the original Spirit of Progress which debuted in 1937.
The train will arrive at Wodonga station around 2pm on Sunday and travel to Albury to turnaround the locomotives before returning to Seymour.
Victorian Public and Active Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams spruiked her government's focus on the line in a media release to mark the 150th.
"This important milestone comes at a time when the line has never been more popular as passengers embrace fairer fares, with a trip to Wodonga costing no more than $10," Ms Williams said.
"In recent years VLocity trains have run on the North East Line for the first time, thanks to significant investments we've made to upgrade the track, bridges, level crossings and also stabling at Albury station."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.