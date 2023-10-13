The dust has settled on one of the most memorable grand finals in Tallangatta and District league history after Chiltern claimed back-to-back flags in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable. The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE now reveals the competition's best 25-players. The criteria is solely based on this season's performance and not reputation.
(CHILTERN)
The man they call 'Gaz' boasts plenty of pizzazz and has elevated himself to the best player in the competition. Is already a dual best and fairest winner at the Swans in premiership seasons and the frightening part for opposition sides is that he is only 22. Highly skilled, versatile, strong overhead and tough at the contest especially considering his slender physique. What separates him from most other midfielders in the competition is his finishing skills and ability to play forward with lethal effect. Booted 52 goals this year and featured in Chiltern's best on a whopping 15 occasions. What a star.
(KSC)
Newnham is the player opposition coaches lose the most sleep over trying to find a suitable match-up for. The big Hawk is almost unbeatable in one-on-one marking duels and easily the best contested mark in the competition. The powerfully built forward added another string to his bow this season playing across half-back and rotating through the midfield to keep the opposition guessing. The only knock on Newnham is his wayward goalkicking which came back to haunt him and the Hawks in the cruellest of fashion during the grand final when he missed two golden opportunities to drive a dagger into the heart of the surging Swans. Simply a match-winner in full-flight.
(MITTA UNITED)
Returned to his home club in Mitta United this season after playing at a much higher standard throughout the majority of his stellar career. Touted as one of the signings of the off-season, Hodgkin lived up to the hype and won the Blues' best and fairest by a big margin. Didn't have the luxury of playing with a dominant ruckman but the Blues' ball magnet has the ability to win his own ball and racked-up 35 plus touches on a regular basis.
(MITTA UNITED)
Redcliffe had more than a dozen district league clubs chasing his prized signature over the off-season when word filtered out he could be on the move from the kennel. Now we know why. The man they call 'Reddie' proved to be a goalkicking machine in the bush to finish the season with 110 goals and the reputation as the most dangerous medium sized forward seen in the competition in recent history. Redcliffe bamboozled opposition defences with his strong marking, evasiveness, hard running and classy finishing despite copping plenty of attention from not only opposition players but supporters as well.
(CHILTERN)
If Chiltern ever decides to build a statue of one of its dual premiership heroes, Meyer will be at the top of the list. The dominant big man was a Barton medallist last year and finished top-five this season in a remarkable run of consistency. But history says Meyer saves his best for the big stage after winning the Wayne Bartel medal for best on ground in both the Swans' back-to-back flag triumphs. Was quieter than usual in the first half of this year's grand final but helped drag the Swans over the line with a herculean performance after half-time. Has got a heart as big as Phar Lap's.
(BEECHWORTH)
Beechworth ball magnet who doesn't know how to play a bad game. Was rewarded for two years of ultra consistent football with a deserved win in the Barton medal this season. Fendyk is a hard-running midfielder who often outplays his opponent through sheer hard work. Has been instrumental in the Bushrangers rise from cellar dwellers to flag contenders over the past two seasons.
(KSC)
Returned to the nest this season after having 12 months off and what an impact the blonde headed Hawk has had for the league powerhouse. A hard-nosed midfielder, Haugen thrived on contested situations, is clean with the ball and rarely misses a target. How Haugen only polled six votes in the Barton medal was a joke but it is the Hawks who are laughing and have the luxury of the services of one of the best midfielders in the competition. Was outstanding in the second semi-final but was kept relatively quiet in the grand final compared to his usual lofty standards.
(YACK)
Arguably the fittest midfielder in the competition who runs his opponent ragged most of the time and has an insatiable appetite to get to as many contests as possible. McIntosh could find space in a phone box and is super clean with his disposal, whether it be by hand or foot. The Roos skipper always leads by example and just recently won the club's best and fairest for a second year in a row.
(KSC)
May not be as explosive as some of his younger counterparts but Hicks is one of the smartest midfielders in the competition who has the uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time. There were several occasions throughout the season where Hicks delivered in big moments in matches whether it be kicking a goal or setting up a teammate with his pinpoint disposal. One of coach Jack Neil's favourite Hawks and it's not hard to see why.
(DMB)
Unheralded defender but is Darcy Moore-like with his ability to read the play and take an intercept mark in defence. Overtook Beechworth's Kayde Surrey this season as the premier defender in the competition after Surrey endured an injury-riddled season. The Bombers captain always leads by example and has crossed to Holbrook next year which is a huge recruiting coup for this season's grand finalists.
(WOD SAINTS)
Man mountain who gives the Saints first use of the ball at the stoppages. Finished sixth in the Barton medal which speaks volumes of how dominant A'Vard was considering the Saints only won four matches for the season.
(DMB)
Silky-skilled midfielder who can run all day. Harrington is a class act who also knows how to hit the scoreboard after booting 31 goals from 16-matches which is an excellent return for a bottom four side. Was named in the Bombers best in all of the 16-matches he played which is a remarkable feat.
(YACK)
The Roos big man is one of the most feared players in the competition who provides his side with a physical presence and no doubt his teammates walk taller when Leitch plays. Had a slow start to the season with a back complaint which perhaps didn't allow him to get as fit as he would have hoped for in his first season in the TDFL. Polled 16 votes in the final nine rounds of the Barton medal to finish runner-up to highlight his dominance when injury free. Could be even more dominant next year with a big pre-season under the belt.
(BARNAWARTHA)
Joined Barnawartha this season after a year off and looked like he hadn't missed a beat with a top-five finish in the Barton medal. The solidly-built midfielder looks like he eats dumbbells for breakfast and is a contested bull for the Tigers who hurts the opposition with his penetrating kicking and his ability to roost the ball 50m plus on a regular basis.
(MITTA UNITED)
Blues coach who is quite often overshadowed by his talented brother Jarrod but make no mistake, Luke is another Hodgkin that knows how to play the game. The super fit and hard-working midfielder regularly racks-up 30 plus possessions and rarely wastes a disposal.
(BEECHWORTH)
Classy tall forward who has played a lot of his football in the Mornington-Peninsula league but has had a big impact for the Bushrangers since arriving last year. Enjoyed a dominant season this year with 72 goals which is a huge return considering how boggy Baarmutha Park gets in the depths of winter. Missed the first semi-final loss against Chiltern with injury and the Bushrangers struggled without their star forward and only managed five goals for the match.
(YACK)
Hard-working key forward for the Roos who gets to a lot of contests and is a strong contested mark. Was his side's main avenue to goal despite playing further up the ground and finished the season with 70 goals including finals. Had a dominant qualifying final against Beechworth with five goals but was unusually quieter in both the second semi and preliminary finals.
(BEECHWORTH)
Tough as nails, the Bushrangers co-coach always leads by example with his fearless attack on the ball. Plays predominantly off half-back as well as rotating through the midfield, Cartledge is a smart user of the football and sets up a lot of his side's attacking forays. Will coach the Bushrangers outright next year.
(KSC)
Like a fine wine, Hicks gets better with age and is one of the smartest footballers in the league. Rotates through the midfield but also has the ability to sneak forward and have an impact on the scoreboard. Kicked two goals and was among his side's best players in the grand final against Chiltern to prove he still has plenty to offer for the league heavyweight.
(YACK)
Flashy Roos midfielder who knows how to find the football. Boasts explosive pace and is a penetrating kick of the Sherrin. Has thrived under coach Darren Holmes, especially this season and has been instrumental in the rise of the Roos as a flag contender.
(BARNAWARTHA)
Versatile performer for the Tigers who has stood tall for his side after star teammates Josh Spence and Cam McNeill went down with injuries last year. Can play in almost any position and hurt the opposition with his penetrating kicking. One of the most respected opposition players in the competition and for good reason.
(CHILTERN)
Boasts one of the biggest surnames in local football and is growing in reputation by the season. Like many of his famous relations has a smart football brain and can read the play quicker than most that enables him to take plenty of intercept marks for the Swans in defence. Strong overhead, Lappin is also clean at ground level and is capable of playing at a much higher standard if he ever choses to.
(YACK)
Arrived from Corowa-Rutherglen last year and has largely flown under the radar but make no mistake, Lingham is among the most talented defenders in the competition. Defies his wiry stature and often catches his opponent off-guard and is surprisingly strong in one-on-one contests. Not afraid to go for his marks on the last line of defence or otherwise has an uncanny knack to effect a late spoil and frustrate his opponent.
(CHILTERN)
Has become an integral part of the Swans since arriving from Wodonga Raiders in 2019. Former coach Luke Brookes was quick to make Mason co-captain which has proven to be an inspired choice by the premiership coach. Mason is the ultimate team player, versatile, athletic and a clever user of the ball. Moved from the midfield to predominantly defence this season and inspires his teammates both on and off the field.
(CHILTERN)
Missed a large chunk of the season to get his body right for Sandy Creek during the finals series and didn't disappoint. Booted five goals in the first semi-final but saved his best for the grand final with an unforgettable display. With the Swans trailing at the last break, Doolan booted the first two goals of the final term to provide the spark his side needed to produce a stirring come-from-behind victory. Finished the match with five goals in an unbelievable performance from the oldest player on the ground. Champion.
