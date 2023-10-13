Returned to the nest this season after having 12 months off and what an impact the blonde headed Hawk has had for the league powerhouse. A hard-nosed midfielder, Haugen thrived on contested situations, is clean with the ball and rarely misses a target. How Haugen only polled six votes in the Barton medal was a joke but it is the Hawks who are laughing and have the luxury of the services of one of the best midfielders in the competition. Was outstanding in the second semi-final but was kept relatively quiet in the grand final compared to his usual lofty standards.