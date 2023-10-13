Wangaratta Facebook, Gumtree scammer offered items for sale that never existed

A man linked to a puppy scam and a frauds for goods that never existed has been ordered to perform community work.
The Wangaratta court heard an advertisement was placed on Gumtree for a puppy, with the victim agreeing to pay $4500.
The scammer told the victim some of the cash would be paid back once the puppy was delivered, with Alex Daniel Antonello's bank details provided.
The woman made the payment into the account and the so-called breeder said the puppy would be delivered the same day.
The victim realised she had be duped.
The "breeder" said the money wouldn't be refunded and asked for a further $400 for a permit before the puppy would be delivered, but the woman wouldn't pay.
Checks linked the bank details to Antonello, who has admitted to various fraud related offences.
The court heard Antonello wasn't the scammer, but had been part of the offending through the use of his bank account.
Antonello did however advertise goods on Facebook Marketplace, offering fruit for sale.
One victim, on November 8 last year, made payment for produce offered by Antonello.
He further demanded another $100 for an ice box which Antonello said would be refunded.
The victim made the further payment and Antonello cut contact.
During another incident, a person lost their wallet in Wangaratta on January 5 this year.
The wallet had identity cards and notes about bank numbers and passwords.
Multiple transactions were made in Wangaratta by Antonello on the day of the theft, including a $1000 cash withdrawal, $900 spend at Coles, another $339 buy at Coles, $391 purchase at BP, a $1000 cash withdrawal on January 6, a $1015 spend at Woolworths, $1076 purchase at Coles, and $300 Ampol spend.
Various security cameras captured Antonello.
His Nambrok Crescent home was searched on March 20.
Antonello was asked about the puppy scam and told police he had received the funds offshore and would place it into a crypto fund.
He did not comment about other offences.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said the 24-year-old had had a gambling and ice addiction for the past five years.
He had been employed by his father's glazing company but stopped work about two weeks ago.
"He does say he has reduced his drug intake but it is a problem for him," Ms Battiato said.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted it was serious offending.
"You're using stolen credit cards or using online deception, essentially, to get large sums of money by advertising either dogs or fruits for sale, receiving money for those items," he said.
"They were never yours to sell and they were never in existence."
Mr Watkins noted the inconvenience the use of stolen credit cards caused.
He ordered Antonello perform 120 hours of unpaid community work.
