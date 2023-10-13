Albury mother-of-five Jenny Jensen, who fled the horrors of war-torn Israel on Tuesday, has been met with tears of joy from her family and applause from strangers at the airport upon her homecoming.
Mrs Jensen, 62, flew out of Tel Aviv on a military-escorted charter flight eventually landing in Hong Kong, then to Fiji, Sydney, and arrived at Albury airport on the afternoon of October 13.
She had travelled to Israel to showcase her family's Albury-based AgBoss business with a Fijian delegation to an agricultural expo and said "all was peaceful and beautiful" until the bombs started exploding on Saturday, October 7.
The sudden unexpected onslaught of violence in what she considered to be a "peaceful, beautiful place" shocked Mrs Jensen who said the experience had "brought home" the reality of the horrors of war.
"Everything was so peaceful for seven or eight days, and then all of a sudden the atrocity started and, you know, then you're in a bomb shelter," she said at the airport after her tearful meeting with daughter Carly, son Scott and daughter-in-law Emma, and husband Lindsay.
"We didn't know it was that severe to start with but as time went on, hearing about the atrocities of little babies and mothers being killed, slaughtered, and this happening at places that we were just days before.
"It's just heartbreaking to hear their angst and to know that all these atrocities were going on.
"But it also brings a reality to me, you know, a lot of the 31 to 33-year-olds, the same age my boys are, they're out there fighting this war.
"So that brings it very close, you know, when you've got sons the age of those that are going to fight in Israel."
But amidst the terror came some joy on the flight from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong when the 250 Fijians who accompanied her broke into song.
"The Fijians were all singing and praying, but there was a sadness too, a heartbreak for what they were leaving behind," Mrs Jensen said.
"It was an incredible feeling sitting on the tarmac, we took quite a while to get onto the plane, we were texting out messages and then we heard afterwards that there were missiles flying into the airport after we left."
Mrs Jensen said working with and befriending the Fijian delegation members would stay with her forever.
"We were just so relieved once we got out of the skies of Tel Aviv and were on our way back home and when we got to Fiji there was a huge delegation," she said.
"The prime minister was there to welcome all of the Fijians, we were given necklaces and welcomed too.
"Fiji Airlines has never flown into Israel before until it took that group of 250 - luckily 250 flew out."
Mrs Jensen's daughter Carly, who "miraculously" celebrated her 40th birthday this year after a lifetime of health-related challenges, had been eagerly awaiting her mum's return.
When Mrs Jensen stepped off the tarmac into the airport reception lounge, Carly was the first to embrace her.
"When she was caught up in that, Mum kept assuring me that she was safe and everything like that but she's my mum, so of course you're really worried," she said.
"She messaged me when she was on the flight coming home and then six minutes later there was news that there was rockets hitting the airport.
"It's just so good to have her home safe."
When asked about her plans for her first night home, Mrs Jensen looked at her family and said, "I'll just hold them tight."
"I'll get to my grandsons and, you know, just hug them," she said. "A family just becomes so special doesn't it, when you've been in situations and heard of others that have lost loved ones in such tragic circumstances.
"We do need to be thinking of it (the Israel conflict) and thinking of them. I guess the other challenge is what it may well turn out into being, how much it will impact us here, how many of our young men may be called away to help fight."
