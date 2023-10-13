Pair in custody after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Benalla street attack

Two people have been taken into custody after a man was found bloodied on a Benalla street with life-threatening injuries.
He was reportedly attacked with a golf club.
The man, who was seen riding a modified ride-on mower earlier in the night, was taken to hospital.
Police said his injuries are life-threatening.
A large number of officers took two teenagers into custody on Friday after searching several properties.
The pair, aged 19 and 17, are in custody on Friday afternoon and are assisting police.
Both are Benalla residents.
Detectives from the Benalla and Alexandra crime investigation units, the Benalla Sexual Offences and Child-abuse Investigation Team, Benalla Family Violence Investigation Unit, and general duties members were involved in the search warrants.
Police continue to urge those with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
