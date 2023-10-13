The Border Mail
Pair in custody after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Benalla street attack

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:09pm
Two people have been taken into custody after a man was found bloodied on a Benalla street with life-threatening injuries.

