Safety concerns for former Finks bikie who allegedly implicated member, left gang

A Wodonga man who was a member of the Finks implicated a fellow bikie in offences and has left the gang, leading to safety concerns.
James Melbourne, who has a large 1% tattoo on the side of his head, has been in custody after being injured in an alleged home invasion.
He left the club after allegedly implicating another member in standover offences in Wodonga during his police record of interview.
The Wodonga court heard Searby is the president of the Wodonga Finks chapter, with his Barnawartha shed the chapter's headquarters, and Miller the club's sergeant at arms.
Melbourne, who was a club member at the time, is accused of attending a McCrohan Court home on June 1, entering through an unlocked door, and approaching a man with a hatchet.
"You better have some f---ing cash," he allegedly said before the man fled.
A resident smashed Melbourne over the head with a hammer, causing a skull fracture.
He was later taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where he was arrested on June 2.
It's alleged Miller and Melbourne had earlier demanded $5000 from one of the victims on May 31, with the dispute initially starting over drug dealing related matters.
Miller allegedly said "we'll come in with bats, cave your head in and take your stuff".
Melbourne allegedly said if police became involved, things would get far worse.
Searby allegedly made various threats.
More than $15,000 worth of items were allegedly taken from the victims' home including two drones, security cameras, a bike, a laptop, and other property.
It's alleged two men approached one of the victims outside his home on June 5 and one of them struck him multiple times with crowbars while demanding "money and gear".
It's alleged $1400 to $1600 was handed over to Miller.
Searby allegedly tried to flush about 50 grams of ice down a toilet during his arrest.
Melbourne admitted to several unrelated charges in Wodonga court on Thursday, October 12, including failing to stop during a police pursuit, the theft of a $15,000 motorbike from a Wodonga man, drug-driving, speeding and other offences.
The court heard Melbourne had been a drug addict from a young age and still suffered from the injuries caused in the June hammer attack.
He feels "less intelligent" and has brain fog, memory loss and nerve damage.
Lawyer Theo Chrisant said it was a "significant brain injury".
He said Melbourne had left the motorcycle club, which resulted in him being isolated while on remand at Ravenhall.
Echo Taskforce detective Rafal Mlodzik gave evidence in Miller's Thursday bail application that Melbourne had "implicated" Miller during his police interview.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the alleged bikie offending "all seems a bit unsophisticated".
Mr Dunn asked what Melbourne would do when he is eventually released.
"He quite clearly instructs he wants to get outside the Wodonga area," Mr Chrisant said.
Melbourne was ordered to serve six weeks in jail for the driving offences and motorbike theft, fined $3500, and banned from driving.
Melbourne and Searby will return to court next year on the bikie standover related allegations, while Miller's bail application over the matters will return to court on October 27.
