YOUR SAY: We should go out of our way to buy Australian products

A big "thumbs down" to successive Australian governments who killed the Australian car manufacturing industry by not supporting local businesses and allowing other overseas industrial might to impinge on firmly entrenched Australian enterprises such as Ford and Holden!
I've just watched Bathurst 1000 on Sunday and was very disappointed to see zero Australian-made vehicles compete.
What a terribly sad day for Australia!! This was especially so as I witnessed multiple faults on US-made machines (gear-change mechanism). Little wonder Australian engineering standards are apparently superior to others on this globe.
All I can say is God bless Australia as we seem to live in the best country in the world and we should go out of our way to purchase Australian products instead of inferior items made overseas!
There used to be a saying many years ago "Buy Australian and buy your kids a job!!" yet sadly we as a nation continue to buy inferior products made elsewhere.
Wake up Australia!!
It is becoming illegal in Australia to use the Nazi salute. But yet a demonstration in Sydney can call for the gassing of Jews and the Greens seem to delight in what has happened in Israel.
I'm not a Jew lover and realise Israel is a country of extremely dubious heritage.
But what we are seeing in the Middle East and in our own country indicates to me Hitler didn't die in the bunker in 1945, as his ideas live on.
Friday night's Toni Childs concert was a delight and carried a great, strong, kind, caring message. The passion and vision of Toni Childs to carry a message about life and values and kindness and the environment through her talent is something to be part of. Her stories through the show were enthralling!!!!
She reminds us about the importance of our waterways and the fact that bees must be seen as vital to support life and produce.
Toni Childs should be a mentor in our region and our region be part of her focus through her music and passion for the environment.
