YOUR SAY: We should go out of our way to buy Australian products

By Letters to the Editor
October 15 2023 - 10:30am
Buy Australian, first and always

A big "thumbs down" to successive Australian governments who killed the Australian car manufacturing industry by not supporting local businesses and allowing other overseas industrial might to impinge on firmly entrenched Australian enterprises such as Ford and Holden!

