Bidding for a central Albury brick cottage housing several offices which started at $400,000 quickly leapt to $650,000 in one fell swoop.
The Macauley Street auction on the morning of Friday, October 13, attracted about 20 onlookers but received just four bids.
"I have things to do," said the unidentified bidder who upped the ante by $250,000 a few minutes after 11am.
Auctioneer and agent Kate Stevens from PRD Albury-Wodonga left the crowd to consult with the vendor.
When she returned, a bid of $655,000 was cast before a final bid of $690,000.
The property was then passed in for $690,000.
The brick construction with a tin roof, formal entry and timber floorboards throughout has off-street parking and an outdoor entertaining area.
PRD said the property drew a yearly retal income of $45,000 and was fully leased to tenants.
