The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury office cottage at Macauley Street passes in at auction for $690,000

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
October 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bidding for a central Albury brick cottage housing several offices which started at $400,000 quickly leapt to $650,000 in one fell swoop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.