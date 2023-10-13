Trainer Donna Scott has dismissed Our Last Cash receiving a late call-up for the Kosciuszko will hinder his chances in the $2-million feature at Randwick on Saturday.
Our Last Cash was preparing for an $80,000 sprint race at Flemington this time last week before Scott received the phone call she had been praying for.
"We always had it in the back of our minds that things happen and that he may be able to force his way into the race," Scott said.
"So it hasn't upset the horse's routine, he just stayed home last weekend instead of heading to Flemington and then had a good gallop at home on Tuesday.
"So the horse has had a similar preparation to what he would have had anyway if we had been able to gain a start earlier."
Our Last Cash is a real family affair for the stable.
The galloper is owned by Donna alongside her parents Graham and Barbara Hulm, sister Leanne Hulm and her partner Rhys Holleran.
Scott said it was a big occasion for the family being part of the world's richest race for country trained gallopers with the late call-up helping ease the nerves.
"Personally I do get nervous and I think getting the late call up has been beneficial in that regard," she said.
"We are not one of the favourites and an outsider so there are no expectations.
"We have flown under the radar and being a $26-chance nobody expects you to be a winning chance.
"We are just keeping it low key but the horse did work terrific on Tuesday and that did make me a little bit more nervous.
"But for a country trainer like myself, this is realistically probably a once in a lifetime opportunity to race for $2-million in prizemoney.
"So it's a big thrill and I can't wait to get to the races on Saturday and see how the horse goes."
Our Last Cash stamped himself as a promising galloper in the making last preparation after qualifying for the Country Championship and running a creditable fifth in the final.
The six-year-old gelding resumed for a 16-week spell in August and has won two sprint races down the Flemington straight to prove that he has come back an even better galloper this preparation.
Our Last Cash will be partnered by Rachel King in the 1200m feature and has drawn awkwardly in barrier 13.
However, Scott felt drawing wide would suit the son of Magnus who is also the sire of last year's winner of the Kosciuszko in Front Page.
"Initially when you see a double digit draw over a sprint trip you are naturally a bit flat," Scott said.
"But after analysing the race a bit closer, I'm glad he has drawn wide because of the way he races.
"We raced him at Randwick last month and he drew barrier two but he can be a bit funny at the start and he got in behind them and over-raced.
"But being drawn out wide, he will be out of trouble because he never seems to come out of the barriers straight and always jumps to one side.
"So if we had drawn inside it most cost us, but drawn wide he should be able to get some clear running."
So what are Scott's expectations in the biggest race of her training career?
"Whenever you bring horses to town, you just don't want to embarrass yourself," she said.
"You travel a long way and on exposed form my horse is not as good as Opal Ridge and Front Page and a couple of those other more fancied horses.
"But I feel if he had been competing in TAB Highway Class Three races this preparation like some of his other rivals, that he would be winning one of those.
"If he could run in the top half of the field, I would be more than satisfied with that."
