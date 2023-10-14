Opinions divided on plan for new Border hospital

This could be the week that we finally see the master plan for highly controversial Albury hospital upgrade.
NSW Health Infrastructure told The Border Mail the release of the master plan and community consultation was "on track to take place this month" with the date widely speculated within medical circles in our region Monday, October 16.
We'll wait and see whether that's the case, but one thing's for certain, opinion will be divided once it lands.
There are those who are delighted the $558 million project is moving ahead, and then there are those who believe a greenfield site is needed to best suit the needs of community into the future.
Advocates for a new, greenfield site point to the fact that some patients were waiting for care for more than five hours on Wednesday, October 11, as ambulances were unable to transfer them to a bed in the emergency department.
It was described by at least one person as "Groundhog Day".
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
