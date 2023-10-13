Mick Dyordyevic is still counting his lucky stars.
For the second year in a row, Dyordyevic is living the dream of not only being a slot-holder in Saturday's The Kosciuszko, (1200m) but also being a part-owner in a horse in the $2-million feature.
Dyordyevic was one of 14 lucky winners who was fortunate enough to draw a horse in The Kosciuszko from tens of thousands of entries statewide in the equivalent to the equine lottery.
"I thought last year was a once in a lifetime experience so to draw a horse a second time was totally unexpected," Dyordyevic said.
"I won by myself last year but this year it is with five other mates.
"We brought $1500 worth of tickets between us but I nearly forgot to buy them.
"We were having lunch at a pub in Sydney and there were only two days to go before ticket sales ended and I saw an ad for the Kosciuszko which reminded me to buy the tickets.
"To get drawn out again was unbelievable and it's an even better feeling this year because you get to experience the feeling with some good mates.
"A few people have asked me what are the odds of drawing a horse two years in a row.
"I don't know the answer but you hear of big syndicates spending $30,000 or $40,000 on tickets trying to get a horse and still miss out.
"So that highlights how hard it is I guess."
Similar to last year, Dyordyevic chose the Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh to fill his slot after the gelding finished near the tail of the field in the lucrative feature last year.
"Once we drew the ticket we tried to catch up for a chat about which horse to select," he said.
"By the time we got together, Front Page was gone, Opal Ridge was gone, Mogo Magic was gone.
"But we all love Mnementh, so we thought we would choose him because things were happening pretty quickly."
Mnementh will be partnered by Tommy Berry and is quoted a $23-chance in fixed odds markets.
The seven-year-old gelding looks better credentialled this year after having won the Wagga Town Plate and in Listed grade at Flemington last preparation in a career best performance.
"Without a doubt, Mnementh seems to be getting better and better as he gets older," Dyordyevic said.
"He just needs a little bit of luck and I thought his win in the Wagga Town Plate was full of merit.
"I know he had a lot less weight than Front Page who led them up and copped a lot of pressure.
"But Mnementh didn't get a cushy run on the fence either and had to do a fair bit of work in the race as well.
"Just his will to win got him over the line in the end."
Mnementh will tackle the Kosciuszko first-up from a 12-week spell.
He boasts a handy fresh record with two wins and two minor placings from eight previous attempts.
Dyordyevic will head to Sydney on Friday and has booked a dining package to help celebrate the occasion.
"There is a crew of 17 and we have booked into a restaurant overlooking the track and we will meet before lunch and hang out for the day," he said.
"The Kosciuszko will be great but the meeting now with The Everest has turned into such a massive event in Sydney.
"So it's nice to be booked into a spot and it's going to be a fantastic experience.
"As soon as I knew we had a horse running again, I booked something as quickly as I could because it was bedlam in the general public area last year trying to get a drink or go to the toilet."
