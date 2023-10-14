A V/Line train carrying 268 passengers ploughed into a car in Euroa on Friday night at around 8pm.
The train travelling from Southern Cross Station to Albury collided with a vehicle said to be abandoned.
Emergency services were at the scene.
No one was injured during the crash, and all passengers from the train were provided with alternate transport, with delays in place.
As a result of the incident, the 6.45am service on Saturday, October 14, was cancelled.
The Border Mail contacted Victoria Police for comment, but they could not provide further details.
A spokesperson from V/Line thanked passengers for their patience while they addressed the accident.
"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding as we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following an incident at a level crossing in Euroa on Friday night," the spokesperson said.
Kelly McGregor, a passenger on the train, was travelling home to Wodonga when the train stopped; she said the sudden impact shocked passengers.
"I had put my head down, and in a split second I heard the crunch and glass smash, and I just knew it was a car," she said.
"At first, we weren't sure; we were all trying to guess - was it an animal?
"Conductors opened the doors of the carriages and told passengers the train had hit a car and emergency services were on their way; they asked us if anyone needed assistance."
Ms McGregor said CFA personnel walked through the train and remained to help until paramedics arrived.
She said they waited around 45 minutes for coaches to arrive.
"But from when the train stopped to leaving, all we were thinking was 'oh god, somebody's stuck under the train' because we didn't know anything."
