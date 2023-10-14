The Border Mail
V/Line train from Southern Cross Station to Albury hits vehicle

Sophie Else
Sophie Else
October 14 2023
Emergency services on scene of crash in Euora on Friday, October 13. Picture supplied.
Emergency services on scene of crash in Euora on Friday, October 13. Picture supplied.

A V/Line train carrying 268 passengers ploughed into a car in Euroa on Friday night at around 8pm.

