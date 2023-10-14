North Albury survived a late Tallangatta fightback to post their first win of the season at Bunton Park.
The Hoppers, defending 190, knocked over four of the visitors' top five for a combined 10 runs with only John Oswell (52) offering any resistance.
But a brilliant knock from Nathan Thompson, who was playing his first game in five years, gave Tallangatta hope.
Thompson, who played in the Bushies' 2015 premiership, carved 75 off 77 balls including two sixes - one landing in Alemein Avenue - and seven fours as what appeared at one stage to be an insurmountable run-chase went down to the wire.
Tallangatta, having taken 13 runs from the 46th over, looked favourites at 8/173 but when Thompson finally fell, lbw to Jake Burge, he was quickly followed by Sam Stephens leaving Fraser Bremner stranded on 10 not out from 52 balls and the Bushies all out for 174.
Having tasted defeat by one run in their first game of the season, North Albury's narrow win left new captain Ben Fulford conflicted.
"It's a tough one," he said.
"We were sitting pretty comfortable at 3/160 and should have cashed in and made well over 250.
"We're a little bit disappointed that we're not batting to a plan.
"It's a few little things, one-percenters.
"They shouldn't even have got close to 190 when we had their best bats out in those first few overs.
"It's mixed feelings.
"We're happy to get the first win out of the way but it would definitely have been good if a few boys had carried on, myself included, and made a bigger score."
More to follow.
