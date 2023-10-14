Shayan Khan starred with bat and ball in Lavington's crushing win over East Albury.
Saturday's game was switched from Lavington Sports Ground to Alexandra Park following the rain in midweek but the Panthers quickly made themselves at home after losing the toss and being sent in.
Nathan Brown (40) and Oscar Lyons (23) put on 65 for the first wicket and Lavington never looked back after that.
Stand-in captain Chris Galvin made 80 from 86 balls, allowing the middle order to put their foot down en route to a total of 6/233.
Sam Harris (15), Shayan (23) and Tyler Roberson (29 off 23 balls) carried on where those above them had left off.
"Being sent in on a wicket that looked like it would have a bit in it, it was really pleasing that our opening partnership, which has a new look from last year, laid such an important platform for us," Galvin said.
"That allowed us to cash in at the back end.
"We played Shayan as a pinch-hitter and he broke the game open and just attacked.
"Tyler Roberson batted magnificently at the end and his running from the non-striker's end would have got us another 20 or 30 runs easily.
"He's very fit, very quick and he pinched a lot of extra twos.
"It's a blueprint that we've followed; keep wickets in hand and string together a few partnerships to take the game really deep."
Lavington's score proved far too good for the Crows, who closed their 50 overs almost 100 short on 8/136.
Kris Milosta top-scored with a painstaking 28 not out off 69 balls as only one Lavington bowler went at more than three runs an over.
Spinners Nizam Uddin (2-22) and Hunter Hall (1-26) bowled superbly in tandem while Shayan finished with 4-27 from his 10 overs.
"He's had a few little injury niggles but he's put them behind him now," Galvin said.
"He loves playing with us and having Nizam there with him, they're really close mates and he bowled beautifully.
"We use him first change and he's got this quicker yorker that's about 10km quicker than his stock ball and he caught a few people out with it today.
"He came back on at the death and that full-and-straight is really dangerous, really effective and he showed a lot of elements to his game today which is a super positive sign for us.
"Shayan has been massive for us.
"We picked him up out of nowhere and then he led to Nizam.
"He was mates with Luke Docherty from Griffith, he played a bit of cricket up there and he just commented on our Facebook one day.
"He said 'is there room for me to come and play, boys?' and it just went from there.
"It was very fortuitous for us.
"He whacks it with the bat, he bowls fast and aggressive and he's been such a good addition for us."
Roberson kept wicket superbly for the Panthers, stumping Darren Keenes and taking a sharp catch to dismiss Max Diffey, both off the bowling of Uddin.
