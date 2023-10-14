The Border Mail
Driver caught at Culcairn going 224kmh loses licence, number plates confiscated

Updated October 15 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:44am
NSW Police released an image of the speeding detection, with the driver caught doing 224kmh. Picture supplied
A man caught driving at 224kmh near Culcairn has lost his licence on the spot and his registration plates have been confiscated.

