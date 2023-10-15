The Border Mail
Radio 2AY's Gus MacLeod, Cassie Aldridge win industry awards

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 15 2023 - 1:30pm
Gus MacLeod may have been thousands of kilometres away overseas but he still savoured a big award win in Australia on Saturday night.
After 17 nominations, 2AY production manager Cassie Aldridge has won an Australian Commercial Radio Award while her colleague, sports announcer Gus MacLeod, has snagged a trophy at his first attempt.

