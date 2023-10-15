After 17 nominations, 2AY production manager Cassie Aldridge has won an Australian Commercial Radio Award while her colleague, sports announcer Gus MacLeod, has snagged a trophy at his first attempt.
The pair received their gongs at the awards presentation on Saturday night, October 14, in Sydney.
Aldridge won for best provincial station-produced commercial in conjunction with scriptwriter Mark Stevens, who is based in Adelaide.
"It's such a big honour and something that I wasn't expecting after so many nominations," Aldridge said.
"You can't base your whole worth around winning awards, but it was nice to win one."
The award recognised a commercial done for North East Bin Hire, which was a play on the Lucky Starr song I've Been Everywhere.
It had the narrator stating 'Wangaratta bin there, Falls Creek bin there....your house not bin there, so let's change that..'.
Aldridge previously worked for Star FM on the Border and had her first commercial radio award nomination in 2003.
MacLeod won the best sports presenter prize in the non-metro category.
He was unable to accept the microphone-shaped trophy in person because he is holidaying in the US, but watched over the internet as it was announced.
Fellow 2AY football commentator Blake 'Panda' Escott accepted the award on MacLeod's behalf from presenter, Sydney radio heavyweight Ray Hadley.
MacLeod told his X followers he was "genuinely shocked" at the award which follows him having worked at 2AY since 2018.
He and Escott were also in contention for best non-metro sports coverage for their broadcast of the 2022 Ovens and Murray league grand final but lost to Geelong station K Rock's description of the AFL decider won by Geelong in 2022.
