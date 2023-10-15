Dederang has started its District cricket campaign strongly after outclassing Kiewa for a round one victory.
The home side chased down Kiewa's total of 128 at Dederang on Saturday, in what was the only A-grade match contested due to recent rain.
With both sides having picked up a number of new recruits this season, Dederang captain Tristan Mann, who also plays football for the Hawks, admitted he was almost "surprised" with how well the newly formed side played.
"I was very pleased to get the win, especially over a team like Kiewa," he said.
"I was nearly surprised with how well we went.
"I didn't know how we would go in terms of team cohesion after bringing in a few recruits.
"They (Kiewa) will be hard to beat this season."
Ryan Barker finished the game with 42 runs and two wickets, combining well with Tim Farrant (31).
"He (Barker) always starts the year really well," Mann said.
"He can play every shot in the book and was smoking them.
"Him and Farrant put on a nice cameo together."
IN THE NEWS:
Brady Harrison took three wickets, while Aaron Morrison hit 35 runs for Kiewa.
Dederang was without playing coach Nick Hynes, who has returned to the club this season, while they have also welcomed the arrival of Baranduda recruits Farrent, Vince Moran and Brett Allan.
Mann admitted the club is in a stronger position than last season.
"We were sort of struggling a fair bit with numbers last year and had to forfeit B-grade at one stage which was disappointing, but I think this year it will be a different story," he said.
"Every game is going to be a danger game for us ad every team's got their players that can take the game away.
"It's definitely a bit of a confidence boost, but we still have to knuckle down."
Kiewa has also gained the likes of former Provincial cricketers Nat Sariman, John Spencer and Peter Bensted this season.
Dederang were the only team to land points this round, with the clashes between Eskdale and Mount Beauty and Yackandandah and Bethanga abandoned.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.