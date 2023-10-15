Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft in Wodonga between Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.
Police said two people went to a convenience store on Anzac Parade at 4.18am on Saturday morning and made two purchases with a stolen credit card that was taken from a car earlier the night before.
The offenders then went to Moorefield Park Drive Wodonga where at 4.40am they made another purchase with the same stolen card.
Later that day at 10am on Elgin Boulevard, the offenders attempted to use the stolen credit card once more, but it declined.
Investigators have released an image of a man and a woman who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
