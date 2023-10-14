Australia's national rugby league squad is heading to the Border next weekend.
The Kangaroos will train at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday, October 22, ahead of their Pacific Championships clash with New Zealand in Melbourne.
Supporters will be able to attend the open training run from 3.30pm (gates open at 3pm) before a signing session from 4.30-5.30pm.
Australia beat Samoa 38-12 in their opening match of the Pacific Championships in Townsville on Saturday.
The world champions now face arch-rivals New Zealand at AAMI Park on October 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.