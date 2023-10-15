Young talent came to the fore in Corowa's handsome win over Wodonga on Saturday.
Jay Lavis scored 37 from 40 balls at Ball Park and then returned to pick up 3-16 as the home side, defending 9/186, bowled Wodonga out for just 91.
On his A-grade debut, Angus Massey chipped in with 2-6 from three overs and Ethan Lane finished with 1-18.
"Jay came in at a tricky time and he took the game on," Corowa captain Jarryd Hatton said.
"On that wicket, you had to because if you got bogged down, it was just a matter of time before you were dismissed.
"You had to have a fair crack at it and he assessed the situation and the conditions almost as well as anyone.
"To be honest, I could have kept bowling him but the game provided an opportunity to bleed some really good experience into both Ethan and Angus.
"I spoke to Jay about that and it was a selfless act from him.
"He could easily have kept chasing a couple more scalps but, to his credit, he saw the bigger picture.
"Jay's only 16 but he bowled like he's been playing first-grade for a few years.
"He's in the state set-up with the NSW guys and he's getting really good coaching there.
"But he's also getting some really good access through JT (Jack Thomas), Benny (Mitchell), myself and Jacko (Bob Jackson).
"He's always wanting to learn and I think we're going to see his game go up another gear this season.
"You don't want young fellas feeling too much expectation and with guys like myself and Nick Grant in the attack, Jay gets a licence to express himself which is exactly what we want for young players in our side.
"You could see that by the way Ethan Lane has bowled the last two weeks and Angus Massey on Saturday.
"I told Angus to be ready because I was probably going to use him.
"There was an over before drinks and I was going to bowl Mark Athanitis but I looked at Ben and I said 'I'm going to bowl Angus' and he said 'yeah, let's do it.'
"He came on and didn't miss a beat with his six balls so I had to give him another two or three overs and he was able to pick up two scalps, which was so good.
"He was absolutely ecstatic and he'll never forget that.
"It was good to be part of and give him that opportunity."
Corowa have started the season with back-to-back wins and are now gearing up for a huge week which will see Big Bash superstar Dan Christian fly in to make his debut against St Patrick's at Ball Park on Saturday.
ALSO IN SPORT
Ben Mitchell continued his good form with the bat, racing to 45 off just 35 balls at the top of the order, before Hatton put his foot down late with 35 off 36 - both players clubbing two maximums.
Playing his 150th A-grade match for the visitors, Leo McGhee claimed 2-30 while there were also two wickets apiece for Oliver Burrell, Byron Hales and BJ Garvey.
However, the visitors found themselves in deep trouble at 5/35 as Corowa's bowlers took control.
None of the Dogs batters reached 20 with their innings wrapped up in 36 overs.
Corowa and Lavington are the only two sides to have won both of their opening games.
Wodonga are joined at the foot of the table by New City, who lost to Wodonga Raiders by five wickets on Saturday after collapsing to 88 all out.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.