Osborne has stunned reigning premiers Brock-Burrum for the first round of the CAW Hume competition.
The home side was bowled out for 93 at Brocklesby Sportsground, with opening bowler Jack Reynolds leading the charge to take four wickets.
"He was a the key figure in getting us off to a good start," Osborne president Darren Howard said.
Osborne then managed to take the game out with a total of 99 after 34 overs.
The victors got off to a strong start with the bat to be one for 64, before a lapse in concentration saw them down another four wickets for 70.
A footy trip had Brock-Burrum taking an almost unrecognisable side out onto the field as they tried to fill numbers.
"They did pretty well to get a side," Howard said.
"When they get their full side in, they'll be one of the teams to beat again."
Osborne youngsters Andrew Smith (28) and Isaac Gooden (26) were the best for the victors with the bat, in what was Gooden's first game out of the under-16s.
"It's good to be giving those guys a hit, they're the future," Howard said.
"We thought we'd give them a hit at the top of the order and it was good they were able to stay out there for a while and get some time at the crease.
"They'll be better for it."
Osborne is currently without captain Ed Perryman until he returns from overseas.
"The next two or three weeks our numbers will improve and we'll be a bit stronger," Howard said.
"It's always good to win some early games, it gets tight at the end of the season and they certainly help."
In other CAW Hume matches from the weekend, Henty got the better of Holbrook by 40 runs at Holbrook Recreation Reserve.
Walla Walla was too strong for Rand, with Joel Merkel (53) and Mark Taylor (50) both reaching half centuries.
TRYC was also victorious, making 185 runs and bowling Culcairn out for 91.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.