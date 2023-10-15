Gundowring Finest Ice Cream's James and Iris Crooke say the costs of doing business "have risen and risen and risen" in recent years, leading to the decision to close after two decades.
"We're very proud of the product we've been making and unfortunately the cost of making that product got too high," Mr Crooke told The Border Mail on Sunday, October 15.
"Everything from electricity, to transport, to all ingredients ... unfortunately it got to the point where it got too much."
Production will continue this year while supplies remain, with the business promising customers "plenty of Gundowring favourites to lick and love over the summer months".
The first commercial batch of Gundowring Ice Cream was sold at a farmers market in late 2003 by Mr Crooke's parents, Stephen and Sarah.
They had wanted to add value to their Gundowring milking operation.
"This year, actually this month, is 20 years for us," Mr Crooke said.
"We're very fortunate to have had 20 good years of doing what we loved, and very proud of what we've managed to achieve in those years and still very proud of our product.
"We discussed selling, but only for a second, really.
"I think the business ... it's almost part of the family, really, and there's so much of our family DNA and our local area DNA intertwined with what the brand and business has become.
"Who knows, maybe somewhere down the line there may be something else that we can do under the Gundowring Fine Foods banner."
The Crookes have received numerous phone calls, messages and emails of support since announcing the decision to close.
"We're really pleased to have created a connection with so many people and very humbled by all the messages coming through," Mr Crooke said.
Five staff members, including Mr and Mrs Crooke, will be affected by the closure.
"It's bittersweet, it's disappointing certainly for us," Mr Crooke said.
"My wife and I are looking forward to having a bit of a break, we've been running pretty hard for a while now."
"It's been really great to be part of the food scene in the area," he said.
"All our wonderful staff, all the chefs and shop owners, and ice cream lovers all along the way, it's just been an absolute honour to have met everyone through that."
