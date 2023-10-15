The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Close contests in the first round of Ovens and Murray water polo

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 15 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's shaping up as an exciting close competition in A-grade women's Ovens and Murray water polo, with scores neck-and-neck in the opening round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.