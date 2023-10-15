It's shaping up as an exciting close competition in A-grade women's Ovens and Murray water polo, with scores neck-and-neck in the opening round.
There was nothing separating Pool Pirates and reigning premiers Sharks on Sunday, with the sides drawn at seven goals each.
Leah Dodd scored three goals for the Sharks, with Grace Roche and Jodie Millett each chipping in with two goals respectively.
Sam O'Connell led the charge for the Pirates with three goals, while Zoe Morrison helped keep scores level with two.
It was another nail-biting contest in the other women's game, with Stingrays narrowly overcoming Albury Tigers by one point, 7-6.
Georgia MConville put up an incredible fight for the Tigers with four goals, three of which were scored in the third quarter.
Shaneika Parnell found the goals on three occasions for the Stingrays.
In the men's A-grade competition, it was a special day for Sharks' veteran Shannon Gould, who played alongside his three sons, William, Joshua and Toby in the side's 9-4 win against the Stingrays.
It was a family affair in front of goals, with Joshua and William both scoring three and Shannon converting two.
While William and Joshua played alongside their father in the Sharks' premiership last season, it marked 14-year-old Toby's A-grade debut.
Elih Mutsch scored two goals in the last quarter for the Stingrays.
In the final match, the Ovens and Murray under-18s defeated Albury Tigers 14-10.
Toby Gould backed up another game with the under-18 representatives, with an incredible five goal display.
Zac Williams top scored with three goals for the Tigers.
