YOUR SAY: Politics will never deliver change for Indigenous people

When I was a kid, walking with my grandfather, he told me how the white fellas used to wait at a waterhole to shoot the black fellas when they came to get water. I was horrified by the massive injustices during European colonisation of Australia.
I would love to see genuine, effective change for the traditional peoples of Australia.
With little to no information, one was justified to think the Voice was a proposal for the traditional people to represent themselves at the highest level of government. But, because it was being driven happily by lousy politicians, I had my doubts ... and there was no detail. Trust us was the message.
There are real examples of traditional people delivering great results in their communities, with full education and happy, young people earning good incomes. Go and talk to them. Create a movement from that success.
I've had a very confusing couple of days! On Friday, I woke up a cheerful, educated and empathetic Aussie female.
Then I voted in the Voice referendum on Saturday and read the article in The Border Mail entitled How Voice is triggering different views.
I instantly became a different person who lacked bravery and humility by voting no (Liz Heta). Worse, I also turned into a racist (Tunny Murray), coming from a place of ignorance because of my "underlying racial attitude" (Pam Griffin) who also kindly pointed out that the stereotypes of drunkenness and domestic violence in remote Aboriginal communities come from a loss of culture and identity.
Strangely, I usually own my mistakes and take personal responsibility.
Only Tim Church lifted my sagging spirits by conceding that Aboriginal people "are so fractured within each community, ourselves and with each other" and it's time they take care of their own affairs and "emancipate ourselves from mental slavery".
I hear you, Tim. You echo the views of the admirable Warren Mundine and Jacinta Price who work tirelessly to improve lives in remote communities and always acknowledge both their Aboriginal and white heritage.
In my opinion they are both exceptional Australians. The resounding success of the "no" vote also gives me hope that maybe I'm not so bad after all!
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.