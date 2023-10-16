The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Politics will never deliver change for Indigenous people

By Letters to the Editor
October 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Border polling stations sported both "yes" and "no" campaign posters during Saturday's Voice referendum. Picture by Mark Jesser
Grassroots solutions are needed

When I was a kid, walking with my grandfather, he told me how the white fellas used to wait at a waterhole to shoot the black fellas when they came to get water. I was horrified by the massive injustices during European colonisation of Australia.

