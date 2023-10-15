The Border Mail
Special train ride for 150th anniversary of North East line a success

By Anthony Bunn
October 15 2023 - 5:30pm
Morris Ferguson and Charlie Mead alongside the Spirit of Progress parlour car which was on the end of a 150th commemorative train for the North East line. Picture by Tara Trewhella

AROUND 220 passengers, eight carriages and two locomotives came to Wodonga station on Sunday, October 15, to mark 150 years since the North East railway line opened.

