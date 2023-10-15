AROUND 220 passengers, eight carriages and two locomotives came to Wodonga station on Sunday, October 15, to mark 150 years since the North East railway line opened.
It was the first major milestone for the route since Wodonga's original 1873 terminus shut in 2008 and was replaced by a new station on the city's outskirts in 2010.
Among those on board was David Watson, a district superintendent for the railways of the North East from 1973 to 1980.
"It brings back a lot of memories because this was my patch," Mr Watson said.
He said those on the North East line were dedicated to punctuality, given many worked on the famed Spirit of Progress which was in service from 1937 to 1962.
"The Spirit of Progress was timed in half minutes, it was the only service in Victoria that was calculated in half minutes," Mr Watson said.
As for the absence of Wodonga's old station from the line, the railway man was pragmatic.
"The track layout was impossible with that difficult level crossing and steep curves - in order to take the railway a little more into the 20th century it was necessary to do that," Mr Watson said.
Barnawartha resident Morris Ferguson, who was among the mass of train buffs enjoying the ride, said he wished the railway line was never moved from central Wodonga.
"It was beautiful seeing trains go right through the centre of town, but the locals hated it," Mr Ferguson said.
He and his father Jason Lawrence and Benalla dad Anthony Sebaly and son Brandon Sebaly enjoyed the view from the half-circular rear window of the Spirit of Progress parlour car.
"I've really enjoyed it, it's been a great experience and the views looking back are so unreal, you can't get that with modern trains," Mr Sebaly senior said.
Also sitting nearby was Benalla's Charlie Mead, 84, who worked on the railways for 30 years at a time when his hometown station had 10 signalmen, 50 drivers, 11 firemen and 11 guards working across three shifts.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed the two days," Mr Mead said of the 150th celebrations which began at Seymour railway station on Saturday with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.
"To be part of it, the 150 years is a big honour and I really appreciate that I can travel on the 150th."
"It's gone very well," said the centre's treasurer Barbara Moss, who oversaw the onboard canteen.
"People seemed to have enjoyed themselves and I've been fairly busy in the kiosk supplying various teas, coffees and meals."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.