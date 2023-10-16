Taking fundraising efforts to the next level was one way a Border fundraiser for families with seriously ill children raised a massive chunk of money on Saturday, October 14.
On Key 4 Kids, which paired 12 singers with vocal coaches to perform as a duet to support Country Hope, has raised $122,000, with the final figure still being counted.
Country Hope's North East and Border regional co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said the Saturday night event went above and beyond.
"The night was amazing," she said. "The performances were next level; it was magic."
"We had people that had never performed on stage before and showed up even though it was nerve-wracking for some, but they did it."
Ms McMahon said there were plenty of laughs from Father Peter Macleod Miller and Lachlan McIntyre, which "got the crowd pumped".
"We appreciate the humour and willingness to go the next step for us," she said
Ray White Real Estate Agent Narelle Robinson and mentor Lauren Schmutter topped the fundraising pool with $27,000, while Joe Hallows, who had no musical background and mentor Nikki Strauss was named people's choice.
School teacher Tegan Sutton and mentor Tracy Ross were crowned the Judge's Choice.
Ms McMahon said it was quite the achievement considering Ms Sutton had never performed in public, "but she has an absolute voice and smashed it".
She said Country Hope's whole team were thankful people chipped in, "especially with the cost-of-living at the moment".
"It's been a tough climate to fundraise this year," she said. "But everyone has worked so hard.
"Many people in our community have donated, and there are so many good causes to contribute to, and the fact that they've chosen to donate to us is amazing and so appreciated.
"All the money donated goes back to support local families, and that makes a real difference."
Contestants included Meg Hollins, Jo Hallows, Fenn Dawson, Grace Cremer, Narelle Robinson, Tegan Sutton, Grahame Dann, Tara Trewhella, Father Peter MacLeod Miller, Carmen Amos, Hayley Collings and Anthea Webster and their mentors, Danny Phegan, Niki Strauss, Natalie Schrickker, Allie Walsh, Lauren Schmutter, Tracy Ross, Maleah Beckwith, Craig Quilliam, Lachlan McIntyre, James Oswald, Belinda Mead and Heidi Nicholson.
To watch the live performances, visit thestreamingguys.com.au/production/on-key-4-kids.
