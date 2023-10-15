A pub patron who kicked and punched at two pub workers has been ordered to continue receiving counselling.
Kirsten Lee, 30, had gone to Wodonga's Edwards Tavern on January 14.
She was with a friend and got loud and rowdy as the night progressed.
Other patrons complained about their behaviour and the pair were asked to leave, with her friend trying to convince her to go.
Lee was verbally abusive to a female worker and shoved her before kicking her in the stomach.
Another worker tried to usher Lee away but she was aggressive and threw punches.
She was pushed out to the footpath but turned around and charged at the pair and threw punches.
Lee and her friend walked off before police arrived.
The two workers only had minor injuries.
Lee, who now lives in Frankston, was interviewed by officers on March 7 before being charged.
She was shown a photograph of one of the victims and realised she knew them from her school in Corowa.
Magistrate Peter Dunn ordered Lee be of good behaviour for the next year and continue to receive counselling.
