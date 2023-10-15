The Border Mail
Drunk woman attacked two staff members at Edwards Tavern in Wodonga

Updated October 16 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
A pub patron who kicked and punched at two pub workers has been ordered to continue receiving counselling.

