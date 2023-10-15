The opening round of the Ovens and Murray A1 pennant season got under way on Saturday, in what could be one of the most unpredictable competitions for some time.
Various player movements during the off season will test the depth of many clubs.
Reigning premier Wodonga travelled to Wangaratta for an interesting clash, with both clubs missing players due to unavailability.
With two rink wins apiece, Peter McLarty's rink ensured a 19 shot overall win for Wodonga, with a solid 41/11 victory over Gary Chambers.
Wangaratta's Maurie Braden landed some tight pressure shots throughout his match to inch away late from Ashley Bates by six.
Returning to A1 ranks this season, Corowa RSL managed to hold out a determined Rutherglen by four shots, winning three of the four rinks.
Perry Vacarro kept Rutherglen within sight by defeating Scott Widdison 25-14, but Corowa were too strong at the pointy end.
Kiewa took on Benalla away and emerged victorious by 16 shots, winning three rinks. Geoff Kidd's rink being the only loss for Kiewa.
The final match between YMGCR and Myrtleford will be played at a later date, due to the number of unavailable players at The Nationals championships in Perth.
