Sideshow alley, rides and an impressive display of fireworks were among some of the attractions at the Wangaratta Show at the weekend.
As well as 70 alpacas that drew in a big crowd, riders happily saddled up for the horse show, and a Beaut Utes competition was also a crowd favourite.
Organisers say around 7000 people flocked through the gates across the two days, making "for an excellent show".
Wangaratta Agricultural Society assistant secretary Beverly Tiffin said the pavilion exhibitions had done better than ever, and there was a heap to do for the old and young.
But what made it special this year was more children entered into competitions.
"We are delighted with how it all went," Mrs Tiffin said.
"Everything went so well."
Show's secretary Charmane Bennett said there was a diverse array of activities over the weekend.
"Last year wasn't as good, but this year's show was amazing," she said.
"The exhibits especially were quite increased, and numbers in Horticulture almost doubled."
Mrs Bennett said people seemed to enjoy the animals and show bags with long lines.
"We've bounced back from our couple of years hiatus, and the people are enjoying returning to the community event again."
She said they were already planning for next year's event.
