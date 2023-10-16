The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Regional Bash T20 cricket competition scrapped for 2023/24

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 16 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cricket lovers waiting to find out who's going to make the Border Bullets team this season are going to be disappointed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.