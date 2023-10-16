Cricket lovers waiting to find out who's going to make the Border Bullets team this season are going to be disappointed.
There will be no Bullets in 2023/24 after it was voted to put the Regional Bash T20 competition on ice.
Trent Ball, who coached the Bullets to a finals day appearance at North Sydney Oval last season, admitted the decision was a bitter pill to swallow.
"It leaves a huge hole in rep cricket," Ball said.
"I'm disappointed because when you get the chance, like we did last year, to go to Sydney, there's nothing better.
"But most of the northern teams voted against having the competition again.
"It was out-voted by one.
"They've disbanded it for this year and will look at it again for the following year.
"It's crazy, when you've got a competition like that which has only been getting better.
"The rules around it are fantastic where you can have the State of Origin players, marquee players and you get to play at North Sydney or the SCG."
They looked down and out after losing to Wagga Sloggers, who bowled them out for just 88, but roared back in the afternoon to beat ACT Aces by six wickets with one ball to spare.
"The feeling around the crew was unreal," Ball said.
"The only problem was we ran into Newcastle in the semis!
"But in saying that, with 10 overs to go, we were still in the game."
Tendai Chisoro's hat-trick helped keep Newcastle to 9/167 in the semi-final at North Sydney but despite the best efforts of Matt Condon (36) and Liam Scammell (33) with the bat, the Bullets came up short at 7/140 in their 20 overs.
