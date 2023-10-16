A driver who crashed into a tree while on a North East hunting trip later tested positive to ice at hospital, a court has heard.
But a drug-driving charge against Jack Maurice Bester hasn't stuck in the Myrtleford Magistrates Court following concerns the test wasn't taken until nine hours after the crash.
Bester had travelled on the Spirit of Tasmania to Victoria and headed to Harrietville to shoot sambar deer.
The Tasmanian man, who had friends in his white Toyota HiLux, crashed into a tree on the Great Alpine Road after falling asleep.
The crash occurred about 3.30am during the December 10 incident last year.
Bester was able to move the vehicle further down the road despite it having significant damage.
The group slept in the car and police arrived about 9.45am and spoke to Bester, who tested positive to meth.
A blood sample about midday confirmed the result.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the drug test result would normally need to be taken within three hours of someone driving.
Bester had represented himself and said he had wanted to have the matter finalised, and initially admitted to drug-driving and careless driving.
"It appears you may well have a defence in this matter, which would not only save you walking time, potentially, but also money," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
The Tasmanian still said "I will just get it dealt with and done with", but Mr Dunn said he might not lose his licence if the drug-driving matter didn't proceed, and he could save fine money.
"Are you a millionaire Mr Bester?" the magistrate asked.
"Have you got money to waste?"
Bester said he did not, and police said they would consider their options.
A drug-driving charge, if proven, carries a six-month ban or 12-month ban if there are priors in the past decade.
"It seems to me that you've got real problems," Mr Dunn told prosecutor Heath Dosser, noting the time that had elapsed between the crash and the blood test.
The prosecutor agreed it was "problematic".
Bester had told police he hadn't smoked or injected anything and he had never used ice before.
But he said he had been "partying in Melbourne" and thought he might have been "spiked".
Police dropped the drug-driving offence and proceeded on a careless driving charge over the crash.
"I fell asleep at the wheel, then I hit a tree," Bester told the court.
He said he was lucky the crash occurred where it did, with the court told the vehicle wouldn't have stopped for a long distance if it happened further up the road.
Mr Dunn banned him from driving for two months and imposed a $500 fine.
