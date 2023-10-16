A Border man who was out of jail for just 15 days before he got back on ice and committed a home invasion and swung a knife at a man says he wants to live a normal life.
Trevor Barrett has already spent much of his young life locked up, including for firearms offences, pursuits, armed break-ins and violence in Albury-Wodonga.
The 24-year-old had been living in Melbourne after being released from jail when he committed a series of serious offences from March 2 to 9 this year.
Barrett drove a stolen Toyota Kluger to a petrol station in Melbourne's western suburbs on March 2 and stole fuel.
He drove the car to a West Footscray business on March 4 and pointed a knife at two people before rummaging through their vehicle while they watched on in fear.
He left without anything and went to a Coles and stole various items, before producing the knife and lunging at a customer when the man tried to stop him.
Barrett and another man gained entry to a Ballarat Road house in Footscray about 2am on March 6.
A woman, who was sleeping at home with her partner and their nine-year-old daughter, woke while the pair rummaged through their belongings in a bedroom.
The offenders fled with two phones and a backpack.
Barrett ran from police when spotted near a mall the following day and tried to steal a Toyota van.
He was arrested at a French bakery a short time later.
The 24-year-old had two knifes, 10 bank cards and keys to a stolen Hyundai.
He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital under police guard and smashed a hole in a wall during an argument with his girlfriend.
Police and security had to capsicum spray Barrett to stop him.
Barrett, who still has charges pending in court next week after an arrest by Wodonga detectives, has told the Koori County Court he wants "just an average, normal life".
An elder described his offending as "madness".
"You've got a big history, a long history," the elder noted.
"Not proud of it, yeah, not good," Barrett replied.
Barrett said he had grown up in a large family in Albury-Wodonga with no rules and a mum who was never there.
He said he'd moved to Narrandera and had gone to school and done the right thing before moving back to the Border and getting into legal trouble.
"It comes down to drugs," he said.
"If I didn't use drugs, I don't think I'd be sitting here today."
Barrett said "you don't really got any emotions" while on drugs.
"When I come back to jail, I start to think," he said.
The court heard his longest time out of custody had been three months.
He'd finished a four-year sentence and was offending just 15 days later in March.
He still has two years left on parole in NSW.
Barrett remains in custody and will return to court on Thursday, October 19 for sentencing on the Melbourne offences, and on October 24 for the Wodonga matters.
